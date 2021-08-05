Uber Health and ModivCare Announce Partnership, Boldly Aiming to Tackle Barriers to Healthcare Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO and DENVER, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uber Health and ModivCare, a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced a nationwide partnership aimed at removing barriers to care at-scale, specifically for On-Demand Rides in underserved communities. The partnership, which enables national collaboration, offers a suite of integrated supportive care and non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) solutions for public and private payers and 30 million patients served by ModivCare nationwide – including many Medicaid and Medicare Advantage members. In one of Uber’s largest and most dynamic enterprise relationships – this partnership is expected to enable greater access to care, help reduce costs across the continuum of care, and streamline population health management, thereby leading to improved patient outcomes in the U.S.



ModivCare is the largest NEMT broker in the nation, with over 40% of market share. In 2020, ModivCare managed 48.2 million trips through the industry's largest network of contracted transportation companies, mass transit partnerships, mileage reimbursement programs, and independent driver networks to improve the well-being of their patients. In integrating via Uber Health’s application program interface (API), ModivCare can now even more easily request rides for the communities they serve directly within their existing workflows and offer access to care in communities that would otherwise not be possible.

“This partnership is one step closer to ensuring people in underserved communities are provided the highest quality access to care and transportation solutions that allow them to overcome health inequities. We will work tirelessly to continue our fight in solving the social determinants of health challenges in the nation,” said Dan Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer of ModivCare. “We continue to invest in our ability to deliver the largest digital network of transportation partners to deliver on-demand transportation and close the gap in access to care.”

For Uber Health and ModivCare, this partnership is a natural extension of their broader commitments to addressing the social determinants of health (SDoH) and providing seamless access to healthcare which is expected to improve population healthcare management, so more people can achieve and maintain healthy lifestyles. Uber Health and ModivCare’s work together will help make connections to care that have a profound impact on people’s well-being. Beyond innovative mobility solutions, there is an opportunity for this partnership to further improve health outcomes more holistically by offering nutritional meal and prescription delivery as well.

“Throughout the course of the pandemic, Uber has doubled down on its commitment to address social determinants of health in innovative ways – from committing to providing 10 million rides and food deliveries to healthcare workers, seniors, and others in need, to, more recently, offering free rides to vaccination sites,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, Chief Executive Officer of Uber. “Access to healthcare is an integral piece of comprehensive, holistic care, which is why we’re proud to announce this partnership between Uber Health and ModivCare. We look forward to building on the partnership and leveraging the power and versatility of the Uber platform to reduce barriers to care.”

Key social determinants of health – such as access to transportation options, public safety, and additional resources like local food markets and healthcare services – affect long-term population and patient health outcomes. Negative effects disproportionately impact vulnerable communities like the elderly, low-income, or chronically ill. Lack of access to transportation in particular is emerging as a critical barrier to care that leads to rescheduled or missed appointments, delayed care, and missed or delayed medication use. Recent studies show that almost 6 million Americans miss medical care in a year due to transportation issues and that even one missed appointment can lead to significantly increased rates of attrition, where patients stop seeing their regular providers.

For more information on how Uber Health and ModivCare are working together please visit uberhealth.com .

About Uber Health

Since 2018, Uber Health’s HIPAA-secure solution has become the logistics platform of choice for healthcare organizations focused on population health management. From non-emergency medical transportation, nutritional meals to prescription delivery, Uber Health can help connect millions to the care they need. Over 2,000 healthcare organizations like ALC Solutions, Cerner, Boston Medical Center, and ModivCare trust Uber Health to provide access to stress-free transportation for those they care for. By tapping into Uber’s logistics expertise, Uber Health’s API is able to facilitate everything from mobility solutions to critical deliveries, streamlining population health management and supporting better patient outcomes. For more information, visit uberhealth.com.

About ModivCare Inc.

ModivCare Inc. (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payers and their patients. ModivCare’s value-based solutions addressing the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. ModivCare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Matrix Medical Network”), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. To learn more about ModivCare, please visit: www.modivcare.com .

