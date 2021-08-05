Canacol Energy Ltd. Reports a 13% Increase in Realized Contractual Natural Gas Sales Volumes and Net Income of $2.4 million in Q2 2021

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. (“Canacol” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:CNE; OTCQX:CNNEF; BVC:CNEC) is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Dollar amounts are expressed in United States dollars, with the exception of Canadian dollar unit prices (“C$”) where indicated and otherwise noted.



Highlights for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021

(Production is stated as working-interest before royalties)

Financial and operational highlights of the Corporation include:

Realized contractual natural gas sales volumes increased 13% to 171.5 MMscfpd for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 152.2 MMscfpd for the same period in 2020. Average natural gas production volumes increased 15% to 173.1 MMscfpd for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 151.1 MMscfpd for the same period in 2020. The increase is mainly due to increased firm contract and spot market sales as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions being gradually lifted during the three months ended June 30, 2021. Realized contractual natural gas sales volumes decreased 1% to 174.5 MMscfpd for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 176.9 MMscfpd for the same period in 2020. Average natural gas production volumes were 176.3 MMscfpd for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

Total natural gas revenues, net of royalties and transportation expenses decreased 1% and 10% to $52.6 million and $110.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, compared to $53.3 million and $123.2 million for the same periods in 2020, respectively, mainly attributable to lower natural gas realized sales prices, net of transportation expense.

Subsequent to June 30, 2021, the demand for spot market volumes has increased, as evidenced by the July 2021 realized contractual natural gas sales volumes of approximately 190 MMscfpd, mainly due to the following: i) the recent political unrest in Colombia has improved, ii) the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out in Colombia is well underway and iii) the La Niña climate phenomenon has weakened, all of which, results in the higher demand of natural gas. As such, the spot market average natural gas and LNG sales prices, net of transportation has been significantly higher since mid-July 2021, as compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Adjusted funds from operations increased 8% to $33.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $31.2 million for the same period in 2020. Adjusted funds from operations decreased 6% to $71.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $76.5 million for the same period in 2020. Adjusted funds from operations per basic share increased 12% to $0.19 per basic share for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.17 per basic share for the same period in 2020. Adjusted funds from operations per basic share decreased 5% to $0.40 per basic share for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.42 per basic share for the same period in 2020.

EBITDAX increased 10% to $44.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $40.4 million for the same period in 2020. EBITDAX decreased 8% to $91.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $99.3 for the same period in 2020.

The Corporation realized a net income of $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a net income of $17.7 million for the same period in 2020, resulting in a 86% decrease year over year. The decrease is mainly due to a deferred tax recovery realized during the three months ended June 30, 2020 as a result of the recovery of the Colombian Peso (“COP”) relative to the USD as at June 30, 2020 as compared to March 31, 2020. The Corporation realized a net loss of $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of $8.3 million for the same period in 2020. The net loss realized during the six months ended June 30, 2021 is primarily due to a deferred tax expense of $9.7 million, which is mainly due to the effect of the reduction in the COP exchange rate on the value of unused tax losses and cost pool.

The Corporation’s natural gas operating netback decreased 13% and 10% to $3.14 per Mcf and $3.25 per Mcf in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $3.63 per Mcf and $3.60 per Mcf for the same periods in 2020, respectively. The decrease is mainly due to the lower average realized prices, net of transportation expense due to lower priced fixed contracts for the 2021 contract year as compared to the 2020 contract year. The Corporation’s royalties per Mcf increased by 11% and 3% to $0.71 per Mcf in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.64 per Mcf and $0.69 per Mcf for the same periods in 2020, respectively. The increase is due to higher production at the Corporation’s VIM-5 block, which is subject to a higher royalty rate.

Net capital expenditures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 were $26.4 million and $54.2 million, respectively. Net capital expenditures included non-cash adjustments related to decommissioning obligations and right-of-use leased assets of $1.9 million and $1.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.

On June 17, 2021, the Corporation entered into a three year term credit agreement with Banco Davivienda (“Colombia Bank Debt”) for a principal amount of $12.9 million denominated in COP, which is subject to an annual interest rate of Reference Bank Indicator (“IBR”) plus 2.5% (IBR was 1.86% at the agreement date). The Colombia Bank Debt was used to repay the Corporation’s litigation settlement liability, which was subject to an 8.74% annual interest rate. As a result of a lower interest rate, the Corporation will realize annual interest savings of approximately $0.6 million (lower interest rate of 4.38% at the agreement date).

As at June 30, 2021, the Corporation had $34.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $44.7 million in working capital surplus. During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Corporation made cash payments as follows: i) the 2020 income tax remaining installment of $11.3 million, ii) prepaid 2021 tax installments of $10.7 million and iii) the semi-annual Senior Notes interest payment of $12.1 million. The Corporation expects that a portion of its 2020 prepaid tax installments totaling $9.3 million will be returned from the Colombian tax authorities by the end of Q3 2021.

Outlook

For the remainder of 2021, the Corporation is focused on the following objectives: 1) Target the drilling of up to twelve exploration, appraisal, and development wells in a continuous program with the objective of targeting a 2P reserves replacement ratio of more than 200 percent. The Corporation has drilled six exploration and development wells, with a significant gas discovery being made at Aguas Vivas, which is currently being appraised; 2) The acquisition of the 655 square kilometers of 3D seismic on the Corporation’s VIM-5 and SSJN-7 blocks to expand its exploration prospect inventory. The Corporation has successfully completed the seismic program on SSJN-7 and is currently in the process of acquisition on VIM-5; 3) The execution of a definitive agreement to construct a new natural gas pipeline from the Jobo natural gas processing facility to Medellin, Colombia, which will increase the Corporation’s natural gas sales by an additional 100 MMscfpd in 2024; 4) The continued strengthening of our environmental, social and governance strategy and reporting. The Corporation has now released its 2020 sustainability report, making substantial gains in all key metrics; 5) The continuation of our return of capital program to shareholders. The Corporation has continued to issue quarterly dividends with no reduction in dividend amounts. In addition, since the Corporation obtained necessary approval to conduct a normal course issuer bid to purchase outstanding common shares of the Corporation in November 2018, it has acquired and cancelled 4,857,013 common shares of the Corporation at an average price of C$3.59 per common share, including 2,060,000 common shares, which were repurchased since May 2021, at an average price of C$3.31 per common share.

FINANCIAL & OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

(in United States dollars (tabular amounts in thousands) except as otherwise noted)

Financial

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Total natural gas, LNG and crude oil revenues, net of royalties and transportation expense 59,969 54,405 10 % 125,787 125,399 — Adjusted Funds from operations(1)(3) 33,643 31,181 8 % 71,929 76,462 (6 %) Per share – basic ($)(1) 0.19 0.17 12 % 0.40 0.42 (5 %) Per share – diluted ($)(1) 0.19 0.17 12 % 0.40 0.42 (5 %) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)(2) 2,424 17,715 (86 %) (638 ) (8,273 ) (92 %) Per share – basic ($) 0.01 0.10 (90 %) — (0.05 ) (100 %) Per share – diluted ($) 0.01 0.10 (90 %) — (0.05 ) (100 %) Cash flow (used) provided by operating activities(3) (13 ) 37,814 n/a 37,887 75,832 (50 %) Per share – basic ($) — 0.21 (100 %) 0.21 0.42 (50 %) Per share – diluted ($) — 0.21 (100 %) 0.21 0.42 (50 %) EBITDAX(1) 44,638 40,415 10 % 91,354 99,285 (8 %) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 179,289 180,916 (1 %) 179,401 180,923 (1 %) Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 179,289 181,484 (1 %) 179,401 181,622 (1 %) Capital expenditures, net of dispositions 26,363 8,269 219 % 54,207 28,161 92 % Jun 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Change Cash and cash equivalents(4) 34,834 68,280 (49 %) Working capital surplus 44,740 73,404 (39 %) Total debt 410,896 415,209 (1 %) Total assets 728,242 749,792 (3 %) Common shares, end of period (000’s) 178,515 179,515 (1 %) Operating

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Production(1) Natural gas and LNG (MMscfpd) 173,117 151,127 15 % 176,278 176,259 — Colombia oil (bopd) 262 245 7 % 259 280 (8 %) Total (boepd) 30,633 26,758 14 % 31,185 31,203 — Realized contractual sales(1) Natural gas and LNG (MMscfpd) 171,463 152,248 13 % 174,532 176,884 (1 %) Colombia oil (bopd) 209 197 6 % 258 247 4 % Total (boepd) 30,290 26,907 13 % 30,878 31,279 (1 %) Operating netbacks(1) Natural gas and LNG ($/Mcf) 3.14 3.63 (13 %) 3.25 3.60 (10 %) Colombia oil ($/bopd) 33.54 12.16 176 % 33.81 17.00 99 % Corporate ($/boe) 17.98 20.61 (13 %) 18.67 20.55 (9 %)

(1) Non-IFRS measures – see “Non-IFRS Measures” section within the MD&A.

(2) The net loss realized during the six months ended June 30, 2021 is mainly due to the non-cash deferred tax expense of $9.7 million, which is primarily due to the effect of the reduction in the COP exchange rate on the value of unused tax losses and cost pools.

(3) Adjusted funds from operations represents cash flow (used) provided by operating activities before certain adjustments related to: i) changes in non-cash working capital of $20.7 million, primarily due to certain income tax expense cash payments (see the “Income Tax Expense” section of the MD&A), ii) the payment of the remaining outstanding balance of the Corporation’s litigation settlement liability of $12.9 million.

(4) During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Corporation made cash payments as follows: i) the 2020 income tax expense of $11.3 million, ii) prepaid 2021 tax installments of $10.7 million and iii) the semi-annual Senior Notes interest payment of $12.1 million. The Corporation expects to receive a portion of its 2020 prepaid tax installments totaling $9.3 million in cash from the Colombian tax authorities by the end of 2021.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the Corporation’s interim condensed consolidated financial statements and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis. The Corporation has filed its interim condensed consolidated financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. These filings are available for review on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Canacol is a natural gas exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CNE, the OTCQX in the United States of America under the symbol CNNEF and the Bolsa de Valores de Colombia under the symbol CNEC.

