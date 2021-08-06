Cresval Reports on Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cresval Capital Corp. (“Cresval” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CRV) reports the results of its Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) held on July 30, 2021.



A total of 8,962,552 common shares, or 29.66% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy. The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:

Votes For Withheld Director Number Percentage Number Percentage Anthony Taylor 8,687,052 97.39% 233,000 2.61% Paul Hickey 8,687,052 97.39% 233,000 2.61% Victor Jaramillo 8,687,052 97.39% 233,000 2.61% Carlos Lau 8,910,052 99.89% 10,000 0.11% Douglas Yee 8,670,052 97.20% 250,000 2.80%

The shareholders approved all other matters as proposed. Cresval would like to thank its shareholders for their ongoing support.

About Cresval:

Cresval is a junior copper and precious metals exploration company involved in a 100% owned project situated in southwestern British Columbia, consisting of the Thunder Copper Property.

