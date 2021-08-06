Amber Grid Group Consolidated Operating Results for the 1st half of 2021

English Lithuanian

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Lithuania.

Amber Grid delivers consolidated results of the Group consisting of AB Amber Grid and UAB GET Baltic for the 1st half of 2021 prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards:

• Revenue for the 1st half of 2021 – EUR 31.6 million (the 1st half of 2020 – EUR 24.9 million);

• Profit before tax for the 1st half of 2021 – EUR 11.6 million (the 1st half of 2020 – EUR 5.6 million);

• Net profit for the 1st half of 2021– EUR 12.5 million (the 1st half of 2020 – EUR 7.4 million).

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the 1st half of 2021 amounted to EUR 17.8 million, an increase of 55.6% in comparison with the 1st half of 2020 (EUR 11.4 million).

Attached:

1. AB Amber Grid condensed consolidated and separate financial statements as of 30 June 2021;

2. AB Amber Grid consolidated Interim report for the six-month of 2021;

3. Confirmation of responsible persons;

4. Press release.

More information:

Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

+370 699 61 246, l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt





