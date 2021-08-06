|To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
|Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
6 August 2021
Opening of new floating-rate bonds
Realkredit Danmark will open two new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the funding/refinan-cing of RD Stibor3® and RD Nibor3®.
The new SDRO’s will be opened with the below characteristics:
|Reference rate
|Type
|Series
|Currency
|Interest rate floor
|Initial coupon
|Amorti-sation
|Convention
|Maturity
|STIBOR 3M
|SDRO
|15G
|SEK
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Bullet
|Actual/
actual
|01-10-2025
|NIBOR 3M
|SDRO
|16G
|NOK
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Bullet
|Actual/
360
|01-10-2024
The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.
The Executive Board
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.
