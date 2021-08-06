Global Ultrasound Systems Market Research Report 2021: Historical Years 2016-2019, Base Year of 2020, Estimates for 2021, Forecasts 2022-2026

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ultrasound Systems Market, By Technology (Diagnostic Ultrasound v/s Therapeutic Ultrasound v/s Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy), By Display Type, By Mobility), By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Ultrasound Systems Market stood at USD 10.67 billion in 2020 in terms of value and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period on account of growing prevalence of target diseases worldwide which require effective diagnosis and treatment.

Ultrasound systems help in both diagnosis and treatment of certain diseases. This, in addition to the technological advancement in the field of diagnostic & therapeutic ultrasound imaging, availability of medical reimbursements for diagnostic ultrasound procedures in mature markets, among others, is expected to positively influence the market growth over the next five years.

Also, the growing applications of emerging ultrasound techniques such as Doppler ultrasound in vascular imaging and 3D/4D ultrasound in oncology is further strengthening the market growth through 2026.



The Global Ultrasound Systems Market is segmented by technology, display type, mobility, application, end-user, region, and company. Based on technology, the market can be bifurcated into diagnostic ultrasound and therapeutic ultrasounds. Diagnostic ultrasound segment dominated the market in 2020 with a share of around 74.53% and is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecast period also.

This can be attributed to the growing demand for early and efficient diagnostics of the target diseases. The diagnostic ultrasound segment is further categorized into 2D Ultrasound, 3D & 4D Ultrasound and Doppler Ultrasound. Among these the 2D Ultrasound segment is expected to dominate the market in the next five years on account of the widespread use of 2D Ultrasound systems in women's health.

Furthermore, availability of reimbursements for diagnostic ultrasound procedures and advancements in the field of diagnostic ultrasounds is positively influencing the segmental growth. Based on application, the market can be fragmented into obstetrics/gynecology, general imaging, cardiology and urology. The obstetrics/gynecology segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of different gynecological disorders requiring diagnosis and treatment.



Major companies operating in the Global Ultrasound Systems Market include Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Hologic, Inc., among others.

Report Scope:



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016 - 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2026

Global Ultrasound Systems Market, By Technology:

Diagnostic Ultrasound

2D Ultrasound

3D & 4D Ultrasound

Doppler Ultrasound

Therapeutic Ultrasound

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)

Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy (ESWL)

Global Ultrasound Systems Market, By Display Type:

Colored

Black & White

Global Ultrasound Systems Market, By Mobility:

Mobile

Fixed

Global Ultrasound Systems Market, By Application:

Obstetrics/Gynecology

General Imaging

Cardiology

Urology

Global Ultrasound Systems Market, By End-User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Global Ultrasound Systems Market, By Region:

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Ultrasound Systems Market.

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

Analogic Corporation

Mindray Medical International Limited

United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.

CURA Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Esaote S.p.A

