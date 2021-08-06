Director/PDMR Shareholding - Correction

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME – CORRECTION

August 6, 2021

This is a restatement of the announcement published at 18:33 on August 2, 2021.

Although the earlier announcement advised under point 4 that the transaction was a disposal of shares, the aggregated information in the same section erroneously stated that the trade related to a purchase.

All other details remain unchanged. The full corrected announcement is set out below.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ben
Last Name(s)Van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/amendmentsAmendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionDisposal of shares
CurrencyGBP
Price (Average)£14.56
Volume5,000
Total£72,812.65
Aggregated information:
Trade was undertaken in batches

 
 Batch 1Batch 2Batch 3Batch 4
Volume282383428647
Price£14.52 £14.55£14.56£14.59
Total£4,094.64 £5,572.65£6,231.68£9,439.73
     
 Batch 5Batch 6Batch 7Batch 8
Volume419464696200
Price£14.60£14.62£14.53£14.50
Total£6,117.40£6,783.68£10,112.88£2,900.00
     
 Batch 9Batch 10Batch 11 
Volume1982041079 
Price£14.54£14.51£14.57 
Total£2,878.92£2,960.04£15,721.03 
     


Date of TransactionJuly 30, 2021
Place of TransactionLondon

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

