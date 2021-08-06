IQE Limited Adopts New Management Information System

HONG KONG, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQE Limited is currently in the process of rolling out a new Management Information System (MIS) from Multinational Software Corporation, SAP, to support its company-wide business operations.



The new MIS system developed by SAP, will be an organized integration of hardware and software technologies, data, processes, and human elements that is designed to produce accurate and useful information for operational decision-making purposes.

This new system would be critical to accountable tracking of records and is in line with the best practices of records management. In addition, the system would also synchronize key data, statistics and information with the deployment of corporate resources thereby better facilitating investment and resource allocation.

IQE Limited plans for a phased implementation of the new system which would take place over the course of two months, in July and August respectively. Implementation is currently over 70% complete and is on scheduled to be completed sometime in mid-August, ahead of schedule.

Richard Kranenborg, Managing Director, IQE Limited said, "The deployment of this new system will further automate work processes, drastically improve record-keeping and streamline decision-making thereby improving operational productivity and efficiency. Hence, implementation of this new MIS System is not just a mere technical upgrade but a critical step in laying the groundwork for ongoing innovation and growth."

Mr. Kranenborg further added, "With this new MIS System, IQE Limited is now well positioned to evolve — and scale — at a pace that works for its teams and business objectives."

