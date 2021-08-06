Worldwide Pet Oral Care Products Industry to 2028 - by Animal, Product, End-user, Distribution Channel and Geography

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Oral Care Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Animal; Product; End User; Distribution Channel, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 2,270.33 million by 2028 from US$ 1,465.07 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the trends prevailing in the market along with the market drivers and deterrents. The factors such as increasing adoption of pets for companionship and high prevalence of dental diseases in pets drive the market growth. However, the lack of adoption of pet care products in developing countries hinders the market growth.

Pets are considered the best companion for humans as they create a positive effect on their owner's life. They promote active lifestyle with companionship and have also been able to detect oncoming epileptic seizures. Also, pets help bring social, emotional, and cognitive development in children, as well as relieve stress and anxiety in adults. Research studies have shown that the dog owners have 36% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease and an 11% lower risk of getting heart attack. As per the National Pet Owners Survey 2019-2020, conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), 67% of the US households, i.e., ~85 million families, own a pet. This indicates 56% rise since 1988, the first year when the survey was conducted.

As per the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, ~6.5 million companion animals enter the countrywide animal shelters every year; however, the number has declined from ~7.2 million in 2011, which indicates an increase in animal adoption. Moreover, as per the European Pet Food Industry Federation (FEDIAF), cats remain the most popular pet in European households, with a population of 74.4 million. The popularity of dogs is growing as there were 66.4 million pet dogs in the EU (84.9 million in Europe and Russia) in 2017, compared to 63.7 million (82.2 million) in 2016. According to the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) Animal Wellbeing (PAW) Report 2019, 50% of the UK population owns a pet. Also, 24% of the UK adults have a cat with an estimated population of 10.9 million pet cats and 26% of them own a dog with an estimated population of 9.9 million pet dogs. Hence, the growing adoption of pets for companionship is fueling the growth of the pet oral care products market.

Based on animal, the global pet oral care products market is bifurcated into cats and dogs. In 2020, the dogs segment held a larger share in the market. Moreover, the market for the cats segment is expected to grow at a higher rate by 2028. Periodontal disease is the most frequent infectious disease in dogs. It's a cyclical, progressive inflammatory illness of the teeth' supporting components that's the primary reason for dental issues and early tooth loss in dogs. It affects 90% of cats over three years of age. This factor is likely to boost the demand for pet oral care products across the world during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic is having the mixed impact on the pet oral care products market. Sales have spiked for pet oral care products at home, do-itoyourself, driven by the closure of veterinary clinics and professional salons. Some online retailers also reported strong sales in the lockdown period. For instance, Chewy.com has been witnessing an acceleration in sales since February 2020. Chewy.com generates around 70% of its sales through subscribed customers. All these developments suggest increased penetration of online business due to the pandemic.

A few prominent players operating in the pet oral care products market are Vetoquinol SA; Dechra Veterinary Products, LLC; AllAccem, Inc.; Imrex, Inc.; Virbac; CEVA; Hills Pet Nutrition, Inc.; Nestle; Mars, Incorporated, and TropiClean Pet Products.

Market players are launching new and innovative products and services to sustain their position in the pet oral care products market. For instance, in June 2021, Mars Petcare announced its plans to invest $145 million to expand the production capabilities of its wet pet food manufacturing plant in Fort Smith, AR, by adding 200,000 square feet of space and installing two new production lines.

Key Topics Covered:



