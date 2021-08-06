The Online On-demand Home Services Market is expected to grow by $ 258.47 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 54% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Online On-demand Home Services Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127523/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Southeast Asia market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the busy lifestyle propelling the demand for home services and solutions, increasing penetration of Internet and smartphones, and advantages of online on-demand home services. In addition, busy lifestyle propelling the demand for home services and solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia analysis includes service segment and geographic landscape.



The online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia is segmented as below:

By Service

• Home care and design

• Repair and maintenance

• HWB

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Singapore

• Malaysia

• Indonesia

• Thailand

• Rest of South-East Asia



This study identifies the digital marketing and consumer engagement on social media platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of inorganic growth strategies by vendors and increasing collaboration of offline home services vendors with online-home services vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., APLUS CLEAN SOLUTIONS, Business Pixel Sdn Bhd, Everyworks Services Pte. Ltd., Grab Holdings Inc., Kaodim, M4U SERVICES SDN.BHD., Maclean Services Sdn Bhd, Up Your Home Services Sdn Bhd, and Urban Co. Also, the online on-demand home services market in Southeast Asia analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

