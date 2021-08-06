Global Clear Aligner Market Report 2021-2025 - Escalating MedTech Research and Development Expenditures / Technological Advancements / High Product Launches

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clear Aligner Market (by End-users, Distribution Channels & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clear aligner market value is anticipated to reach US$4.66 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% for the period spanning 2021-2025.

The brand of aligners chosen, length of treatment required and how many aligners are needed determine the cost of treatment. Many companies provide a "payment plan" option, which allows patients to pay a deposit up-front with smaller monthly payments.

Factors such as growing urban population, increasing population suffering from teeth misalignment, improving consumer confidence index, inclining disposable income, rising attention towards facial appearance and increasing dental tourism are expected to drive the market.

However, growth of the industry would be challenged by high treatment cost. A few notable trends include escalating MedTech research and development expenditures, technological advancements and high product launches.

In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created an unfavorable impact on the market as the clear aligner sales have witnessed slowdown. The fastest growing regional market is North America. The growth would be supported by growing teen population, surging customized clear aligner demand, rising malocclusions and development in dental equipment manufacturing process.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global clear aligner market.

The major regional markets (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) have been analysed along with country coverage of US, Canada, China & Japan.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. The 3M Company, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Align Technology, Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, Straumann Holding AG and SmileDirectClub, Inc. are also presented in detail.

