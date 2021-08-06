The Vinyl Records Market is expected to grow by $ 96.68 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vinyl Records Market in Europe 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127500/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on vinyl records market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for vinyl records of old music and songs and increasing number of promotional events. In addition, increasing demand for vinyl records of old music and songs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The vinyl records market in Europe analysis include product segment, distribution channel segment, and geographic landscape.



The vinyl records market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Product

• LP/EP vinyl records

• Single vinyl records



By Distribution Channel

• Online retail channel

• Independent retailers

• Supermarket/departmental store



By Geographical Landscape

• UK

• Germany

• The Netherlands

• Rest of Europe



This study identifies the aesthetic appeal of vinyl records as one of the prime reasons driving the vinyl records market in Europe growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on vinyl records market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Vinyl records market in Europe sizing

• Vinyl records market in Europe forecast

• Vinyl records market in Europe industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vinyl records market in Europe vendors that include Deepgrooves BV, Edel SE & Co. KGaA, Europress Vinyl Srl, GZ Media AS, handle with care manufacturing, MPO France, Pallas Group, R.A.N.D. MUZIK GbR, Record Industry BV, and The Vinyl Factory Ltd. Also, the vinyl records market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

