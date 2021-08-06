Global Warehouse Automation Market Report 2021: Market to Surpass $30 Billion in 2025 - Leading Players are Honeywell International, Muratec, Kion, Daifuku, KUKA and KNAPP Group

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Warehouse Automation Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global warehouse automation market is likely to record growth at a CAGR of 13.6% during the period spanning 2021-2025, and reach US$30.99 billion in 2025.

Growth in the global warehouse automation market was supported by several factors like surging adoption of industrial IoT, rising urbanization and growing e-commerce sales. The market is predicted to experience growth in the future years that is likely to be driven by increasing use of artificial intelligence and rising adoption of robotics in warehouse automation. However, lacking availability of skilled labor force and mechanical challenges associated with warehouse automation would impose constraints on the market growth.

The global warehouse automation market by technology can be segmented as follows: MRO services, AGV & AMR, storage systems, picking systems, WMS/WES/WCS, palletizing & depalletizing, sortation systems, AIDC, conveyor systems and overhead systems. In 2020, the market was dominated by MRO services, which was followed by AGV & AMR, storage systems, picking systems, WMS/WES/WCS, palletizing & depalletizing, sortation systems, AIDC, conveyor systems and overhead systems.

The global warehouse automation market on the basis of geography can be segmented into the following: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in 2020 was dominated by North America. This was followed by Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 COVID-19 Impact on Warehouses

2.2 Growth in e-Grocery Industry



Daifuku

Honeywell International

Kion Group (Dematic)

KNAPP Group

KUKA Group (Swisslog)

Muratec

