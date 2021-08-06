The Used Car Market is expected to grow by 3.91 mn units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Used Car Market in the US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127485/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on used car market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current US market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the reducing ownership cycle of cars and increasing technological innovations in passenger cars. In addition, reducing ownership cycle of cars is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The used car market in US analysis include product segment and distribution channel segment.



The used car market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Mid size

• Full size

• Compact size



By Distribution Channel

• Third-party channel sales

• OEM channel sales



This study identifies the increased penetration of websites dedicated to selling used cars as one of the prime reasons driving the used car market in US growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on used car market in US covers the following areas:

• Used car market in US sizing

• Used car market in US forecast

• Used car market in US industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading used car market in US vendors that include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Asbury Automotive Group Inc., AutoNation Inc., CarMax Inc., Cox Automotive Inc., eBay Inc., Pendragon Plc, Penske Automotive Group Inc., and TrueCar Inc. Also, the used car market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



