The Personalized Gifts Market is expected to grow by $ 2.01 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

Our report on personalized gifts market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advent of gift-giving culture and increasing demand for seasonal decorations and increased number of personalized gift outlets and kiosks in shopping malls and hypermarkets. In addition, advent of gift-giving culture and increasing demand for seasonal decorations is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The personalized gifts market in US analysis include product segment and distribution channel segment,ent.



The personalized gifts market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Non-photo personalized gifts

• Photo personalized gifts



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



This study identifies the growing popularity of private-label brands as one of the prime reasons driving the personalized gifts market in US growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading personalized gifts market in US vendors that include American Greetings Corp., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., CafePress Inc., Enesco LLC, Etsy Inc., Hallmark Licensing LLC, Personal Creations, Shutterfly Inc., The Walt Disney Co., and UncommonGoods LLC. Also, the personalized gifts market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

