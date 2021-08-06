The Global Bicycle OEM Tires Market is expected to grow by $ 1.20 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bicycle OEM Tires Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05877102/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on bicycle OEM tires market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for premium bicycles and government initiatives to promote bicycle market. In addition, increasing demand for premium bicycles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The bicycle OEM tires market analysis include application segment and geographic landscape.



The bicycle OEM tires market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Manual bicycle

• E-bikes



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing bicycle market due to urbanization and increasing fuel prices as one of the prime reasons driving the bicycle OEM tires market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on bicycle OEM tires market covers the following areas:

• Bicycle OEM tires market sizing

• Bicycle OEM tires market forecast

• Bicycle OEM tires market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bicycle OEM tires market vendors that include Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Kenda Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Michelin Group, Schwalbe Tires North America Inc., THE GOODYEAR TIRE and RUBBER Co., and Trek Bicycle Corp. Also, the bicycle OEM tires market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05877102/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________