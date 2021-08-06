Worldwide Embedded Multimedia Card Industry to 2028 - Surge in Development of Chromebooks Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embedded Multimedia Card Market by Density, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market size is expected to reach $11.53 billion by 2028 from $9.30 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 3.30% from 2021 to 2028. An embedded multimedia card (eMMC) is a small storage device that is made up of NAND flash memory and a simple storage controller. The eMMC technology is intended for use in portable devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, portable computers, and others devices. Both the flash memory and controller are contained on a single integrated circuit (IC), which is embedded permanently into a device.



In addition, eMMC technology acts as the primary storage for portable devices, which can augment that storage with a removable secure digital card or micro SD multimedia card. Also, an embedded multimedia card (eMMC) is a type of flash memory card that contains the flash memory and flash memory controller on a single die.



The prominent factors that drive the growth of the embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market include increasing adoption of embedded multimedia cards (eMMCs) in automotive industry, rise in demand for embedded multimedia card (eMMC) in electronic devices, and high demand for integrated memory in mobile computing devices. However, continuous development in technology and evolution of new storage devices restricts the market growth. Conversely, the surge in development of chromebooks is expected to offers growth opportunities for embedded multimedia card (eMMC) industry.



The global embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market is segmented into density, application, end user, and region. On the basis of density, the market is classified into 2GB-4GB, 8GB-16GB, 32GB-64GB, and 128GB-256GB. The applications covered in the market include smartphones, digital cameras, GPS systems, medical devices, and others. Depending on end use, the market is fragmented into automotive, aerospace & defense, industrial, healthcare, public, IT & telecom, and other sectors.

Region wise, the embedded multimedia card (eMMC) market trends are analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share, owing to expansion of the electronics market and rise in sales of smart devices.



The key players operating in the market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Western Digital Corporation (U.S.), SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea), Phison Electronics Corporation (Taiwan), Greenliant Systems Inc. (U.S.), Kingston Technology Company Inc. (U.S.), Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (U.S.), Transcend Information, Inc. (Taiwan), and Toshiba Corporation (Japan).

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.2.1. COVID-19 outbreak

3.2.2. Impact on market size

3.2.3. End user trends, preference, and budget impact

3.3. Key findings

3.3.1. Top impacting factors

3.3.2. Top investment pockets

3.4. Porter's five forces analysis

3.5. Patent analysis

3.5.1. By region, 2012-2020

3.5.2. By applicant, 2012-2020

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Increasing adoption of embedded multimedia cards (eMMCs) in automotive industry

3.6.1.2. Increasing in demand for embedded multimedia card (eMMC) in electronic devices

3.6.1.3. High demand for integrated memory in mobile computing devices

3.6.2. Restraint

3.6.2.1. Continuous development in technology and evolution of new storage devices

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Surge in development of Chromebooks



CHAPTER 4: EMBEDDED MULTIMEDIA CARD (EMMC) MARKET, BY DENSITY

4.1. Overview

4.2.2GB-4GB

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3.8GB-16 GB

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4.32 GB - 64 GB

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5.128 GB - 256 GB

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: EMBEDDED MULTIMEDIA CARD (EMMC) MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.2. Smartphones

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Digital Cameras

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. GPS System

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Medical Devices

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: EMBEDDED MULTIMEDIA CARD (EMMC) MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.2. Automotive

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Aerospace and defense

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Industrial

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Healthcare

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

6.6. Public

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis, by country

6.7. IT & Telecom

6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.3. Market analysis, by country

6.8. Others

6.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.8.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: EMBEDDED MULTIMEDIA CARD (EMMC) MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Market player positioning, 2020

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Competitive dashboard

8.4. Competitive heatmap



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Greenliant Systems Inc.

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Operating business segments

9.1.5. Product portfolio

9.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. Kingston Technology Company, Inc.

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key executives

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Operating business segments

9.2.5. Product portfolio

9.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. Micron Technology, Inc.

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key executives

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Operating business segments

9.3.5. Product portfolio

9.3.6. R&D expenditure

9.3.7. Business performance

9.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. Phison Electronics Corporation

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key executives

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Operating business segments

9.4.5. Product portfolio

9.4.6. R&D expenditure

9.4.7. Business performance

9.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot.

9.5.4. Operating business segments

9.5.5. Product portfolio

9.5.6. R&D expenditure

9.5.7. Business performance

9.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key executives

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Operating business segments

9.6.5. Product portfolio

9.6.6. R&D expenditure

9.6.7. Business performance

9.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. SK Hynix Inc.

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Operating business segments

9.7.5. Product portfolio

9.7.6. R&D expenditure

9.7.7. Business performance

9.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. Toshiba Corporation

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key executives

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Operating business segments

9.8.5. Product portfolio

9.8.6. R&D expenditure

9.8.7. Business performance

9.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. Transcend Information Inc.

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key executives

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Operating business segments

9.9.5. Product portfolio

9.9.6. R&D expenditure

9.9.7. Business performance

9.10. Western Digital Corporation

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Key executives

9.10.3. Company snapshot

9.10.4. Operating business segments

9.10.5. Product portfolio

9.10.6. R&D expenditure

9.10.7. Business performance

9.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bbvr3y