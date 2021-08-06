The Global Transactional and Marketing Emails Market is expected to grow by USD 8.87 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transactional and Marketing Emails Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05576220/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on transactional and marketing emails market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing focus on engaging the audience through email marketing and the growth in email users. In addition, the growing focus on engaging the audience through email marketing is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The transactional and marketing emails market analysis includes the application and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The transactional and marketing emails market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Transactions

• Marketing



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



By End-user

• large enterprises

• SMEs

• government



This study identifies the high return on investments and cost-effectiveness of email campaigns as one of the prime reasons driving the transactional and marketing emails market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on transactional and marketing emails market covers the following areas:

• Transactional and marketing emails market sizing

• Transactional and marketing emails market forecast

• Transactional and marketing emails market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading transactional and marketing emails market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., Constant Contact Inc., Emarsys eMarketing Systems AG, Mailchimp, Mailgun Technologies Inc., Message Systems Inc., Netcore Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corp., SendGrid, and Sendinblue SAS. Also, the transactional and marketing emails market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



