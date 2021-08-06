Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast

Pune, India, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electrophoresis equipment and supplies marketis set to gain traction from the rising need to purify or separate molecules, such as proteins and nucleic acids. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “ Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Types (DNA Electrophoresis, RNA Electrophoresis, Protein Electrophoresis), By Products (Gel Electrophoresis, Capillary Electrophoresis, Electrophoresis Supplies & Accessories), By End-Users (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries, Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Institutes) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that electrophoresis equipment and supplies are nowadays being extensively used in research projects associated with individual biomolecules, proteins, and genes.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

November 2019 : PerkinElmer Inc.launched two microfluidic electrophoresis platforms, namely, theLabChip GXII Touch protein characterization system for glycans and proteins, as well as the LabChip GX Touch nucleic acid analyzer for RNA and DNA.

: PerkinElmer Inc.launched two microfluidic electrophoresis platforms, namely, theLabChip GXII Touch protein characterization system for glycans and proteins, as well as the LabChip GX Touch nucleic acid analyzer for RNA and DNA. May 2018: Agilent Technologies, Inc. successfully acquired a prominent manufacturer of computerized and automated capillary electrophoresis instruments called Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc. (AATI). It would help Agilent to strengthen its position.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/electrophoresis-equipment-and-supplies-market-103095





Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand for Unique Therapies & Drugs to Aid Growth

Electrophoresis is considered to be one of the most preferred methods for both diagnostics and research because of its applicability for the detection and quantification of biomolecules. The rising investments in biotechnology and increasing technological advancements would drive the electrophoresis equipment and supplies market growth in the near future. As per a study by PharmaTimes,in the first ten months of2018, approximately USD 13.5 billion was invested in the biotechnology sector. But, in 2017, the amount was only USD 11 billion.

Furthermore, the improvements in speed, precision, and sensitivity of electrophoresis equipment and supplies would also contribute to the market growth. Besides, the surging interest and demand for research related to genes and DNA would augment growth. Coupled with this, the high demand for unique drugs and therapies is set to affect growth positively. However, the equipment and supplies require hazardous chemicals and technical expertise, which, in turn, may hamper growth.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/electrophoresis-equipment-and-supplies-market-103095





Regional Analysis-

Presence of World-class Academic Medical Centers to Favor Growth in North America

Regionally, North America is expected to hold the highest electrophoresis equipment and supplies market share in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the ever-increasing investments in research activities. The U.S. is set to be the major contributor on account of the presence of a large number of world-class academic medical centers and research universities. Apart from that, the increasing expenditure on research and development activities in this country is much higher, unlike the other countries.

Europe, on the other hand, is anticipated to remain in the second position backed by the rising engagement of multiple biotechnology companies in partnerships and collaborations. Asia Pacific is set to showcase a significant growth stoked by the increasing research and development expenditure, as well as the high purchasing power of numerous countries.





Quick Buy - Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/electrophoresis-equipment-and-supplies-market-103095





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on New Product Launches & Partnerships to Strengthen Positions

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of enterprises that are persistently striving to gain a competitive edge. To do so, they are unveiling novel electrophoresis equipment and supplies and are joining hands with the other reputed companies.

November 2019 : PerkinElmer Inc. launched two microfluidic electrophoresis platforms, namely, theLabChip GXII Touch protein characterization system for glycans and proteins, as well as the LabChip GX Touch nucleic acid analyzer for RNA and DNA.

: PerkinElmer Inc. launched two microfluidic electrophoresis platforms, namely, theLabChip GXII Touch protein characterization system for glycans and proteins, as well as the LabChip GX Touch nucleic acid analyzer for RNA and DNA. May 2018: Agilent Technologies, Inc. successfully acquired a prominent manufacturer of computerized and automated capillary electrophoresis instruments called Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc. (AATI). It would help Agilent to strengthen its position.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the electrophoresis equipment and supplies manufacturers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer Inc.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Hoefer Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH

C.B.S Scientific Company Inc.

QIAGEN

Helena Laboratories Corporation





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/electrophoresis-equipment-and-supplies-market-103095





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.