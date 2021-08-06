The Global Chiral Chemicals Market is expected to grow by $ 5.89 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chiral Chemicals Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483780/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on chiral chemicals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for chiral chemicals from the pharmaceutical sector and approval from the FDA. In addition, increasing demand for chiral chemicals from the pharmaceutical sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The chiral chemicals market analysis include application segment and geographic landscape.



The chiral chemicals market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Pharmaceutical

• Agrochemical

• Flavors and fragrance

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the high requirement of chiral chemicals in non-pharmaceutical applications as one of the prime reasons driving the chiral chemicals market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on chiral chemicals market covers the following areas:

• Chiral chemicals market sizing

• Chiral chemicals market forecast

• Chiral chemicals market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chiral chemicals market vendors that include BASF SE, Codexis Inc., Daicel Corp., Johnson Matthey Plc, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Solvay SA, Strem Chemicals Inc., Toray Industries Inc., and W. R. Grace and Co. Also, the chiral chemicals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

