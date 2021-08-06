Global $16.9 Billion HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles Market to 2030: Increasing Investment by Startups & Increasing Partnerships and Joint Ventures by the Key Players

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global HD Maps for Autonomous Vehicles Market by Solution (Cloud-based, Embedded), LOA (L2, L3, L4, L5), Usage (Passenger & Commercial), Vehicle Type, Services (Advertisement, Mapping, Localization, Update, Maintenance), and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HD maps for autonomous vehicles market is estimated to be USD 1.4 Billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.7% during the forecast period, to reach USD 16.9 Billion by 2030.

HD maps are primarily used in autonomous vehicles. These are the maps designed for use by the machines that drive the autonomous vehicles. HD maps offer high-precision localization, environment perception, planning and decision making, and real-time navigation cloud services to autonomous vehicles. OEMs across the globe are investing in the development of autonomous vehicles.

Although level 5 fully autonomous vehicles are not expected to be commercially available until 2025, many of the associated technologies have already been developed, and thousands of patent applications have been filed to secure intellectual property rights. Ford had the largest number of patents related to autonomous vehicle technology, followed by Toyota by the end of 2020. Since 2011, Ford submitted 14,354 patents and 13,000 patents were submitted by Toyota by the end of 2020.

With the growing trend of autonomous driving technology, the global HD maps market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the future. The promising market for self-driving car renting services and increased investments in autonomous driving technology startups are expected to boost the HD maps market.

In addition, increasing R&D activities related to HD maps by leading HD map suppliers and several startups will further fuel the growth of HD maps for autonomous vehicle market. However, high investment costs and slow adoption rates in developing countries are considered the major restraints for this market.

North America is estimated to be the largest market for HD maps for autonomous vehicles during the forecast period. The North American market is principally driven by the increasing demand for a safe, efficient, and convenient driving experience; rising investment in autonomous vehicle technology; and a strong presence of HD map suppliers.

The increase in government support and the availability of suitable infrastructure for semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles are likely to drive market growth in the region. Asia Oceania is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 34.3%. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key countries in the region leading the fast-paced development. The government support for autonomous vehicle technology is also a driving factor for the growth of the Asia Oceania market.

Some of the major players in the HD map for autonomous vehicle market are TomTom (the Netherlands), HERE Technologies (the Netherlands), Waymo (US), NVIDIA (US), Baidu (China), Dynamic Map Platform (Japan), NavInfo (China), and Zenrin (US).

These players have long-term supply contracts with leading automotive manufacturers and autonomous vehicle technology developers. These companies have adopted the strategies of new product developments, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, partnerships, and supply contracts to gain traction in the HD map for autonomous vehicle market. Partnership and collaboration are the most widely adopted strategies by major players.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Trend of Autonomous Driving

Increasing Adoption of Level 2 and Level 3 ADAS Features in the Automotive Industry

Increasing Investment by Startups in the Development of HD Maps

Increasing Partnerships and Joint Ventures by the Key Players

Growth in the Map Data Collection

Increasing Investments in Smart City Projects

Smart City Initiatives and Investments

Restraints

Limited Standardization in HD Maps

Less Reliability in Untested Environments

Opportunities

Autonomous Car Renting Services

Advancement in 5G Technology

5G Technology Ecosystem

Increasing Demand for Real-Time Data

Challenges

Legal & Privacy Issues Regarding HD Maps

High Cost of the Technology and Autonomous Vehicle Mapping

Large Size Data Collection, Processing, and Transmission of HD Map Data

Regulatory Analysis of Related Markets

General Data Protection Regulation

ADAS: Regulatory Overview

Canada

US

European Parliament

National Agency for Automotive Safety & Victims' Aid (NASVA), Japan

Autonomous Vehicle: Regulatory Overview

Enacted Legislation and Executive Orders in the US

Autonomous Vehicle Testing Area in China

Autonomous Vehicle Testing Area in Germany

Autonomous Vehicle Testing Area in Singapore

Use Cases: Aerial Delivery Drones

Use of Project Wing of Alphabet to Deliver Food and Medicines in Australia

Regulators Approve Trial Flights of Urban Flight Delivery Systems of Drone Delivery Canada

Ele.me Starts Food Delivery Using Drones in Shanghai

SF Express Received License to Start Aerial Drone-based Network for Deliveries Within Pilot Zones of China

Emqopter Delivers Food Parcels in Germany Using Aerial Delivery Drones

Skyways UAV of Airbus Helicopters Conducts Its First Parcel Delivery in Singapore

Zipline Plans to Deliver Medicines in African Region Using Aerial Delivery Drones

Drone Deliveries to King's Walk Golf Course in Grand Forks, North Dakota

Amazon Plans to Transforming Parcel Delivery Using Prime Air Delivery Drone

DHL Has Successfully Completed Trails of BVLOS Medicine Delivery Flights Across Lake Victoria, Tanzania

Ground Delivery Vehicles

Use Cases: Ground Delivery Vehicles

Nuro Autonomous Delivery Robots Providing Cost-Effective Grocery Delivery Services for Kroger

Kiwibots Deployed to Carry Out Low-Cost Food Delivery Services in University Campuses in California

PepsiCo Delivering Snacks to College Students by a Fleet of Ground Robots

FedEx Delivers Parcels Using Same-day Delivery Bot

Dominos Using Ground Delivery Robots to Deliver Pizza in New Zealand

Starship Technology Offering Food Deliveries at George Mason University's Fairfax Campus

JD.com Started Deliveries Using Al Equipped Ground Robots

Amazon's Scout Ground Robot to Deliver Parcels in Washington

Types of GNSS Receivers

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Galileo

Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS)

Satellite-based Augmentation System (SBAS)

Beidou Navigation Satellite System

Key Trends in GIS

AR and VR Technologies

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Integration of Cloud Computing in GIS

Development of 4D GIS Software and Augmented Reality Platforms for GIS

