Global Automotive Catalyst Market (2020 to 2028) - Size, Share & Analysis Report

The global automotive catalyst market size is expected to reach USD 19.22 Billion in 2028, and register a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Increasing use of automotive catalysts for changing three main toxic compounds in a vehicle exhaust in to harmless compounds, coupled with increasing production and sales of automobiles globally are major factors driving market growth. These toxic compounds include hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, and nitrogen oxide.



Other major factors boosting growth of the global automotive catalyst market are increasing awareness about need to reduce pollution, and stringent regulations and emission standards by governments of various countries.



High cost of the product, and shifting preference for electric vehicles across the globe, eliminating the need for automotive catalysts, are factors that could hamper market growth to some extent.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the product type segments, the three-way catalytic converters segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. The diesel oxidation catalyst segment accounted for the second-largest revenue share in the global market in 2020.

Among the raw material segments, the rhodium segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. The palladium segment accounted for the second-largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. The platinum segment accounted for significantly high revenue share in the global market in 2020.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020, and is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate during the forecast period.

Companies profiled in the market report include Johnson Matthey, Umicore, BASF, Clariant, Cataler, Interkat, Cummins, CDTi Advanced Materials, Heraeus, and Tenneco. Major players are adopting various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

Reasons to Buy the Report

A robust analysis and estimation of the Automotive Catalyst Market with four levels of quality check - in-house database, expert interviews, governmental regulation, and a forecast specifically done through time series analysis

A holistic competitive landscape of the all the major players in the Automotive Catalyst Market. The report covers their market shares, strategic initiatives, new product launches, R&D expenditure, M&As, Joint ventures, expansionary plans, product wise metric space analysis and key developments

Go-to-market strategies specifically formulated in line with location analysis which takes into the factors such as government regulations, supplier mapping, supply chain obstacles, and feedback from local vendors

Most deep dive segmental bifurcation available currently in the market. Our stellar methodology helps us understand the overall gamut of the supply chain and will help you explain the current market dynamics

Special focus given on vendor landscape, supplier portfolio, customer mapping, production capacity, and yearly capacity utilization

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 - 2028



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Automotive Catalyst Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Automotive Catalyst Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Stringent regulations on automotive emissions

4.2.2.2. The rising emphasis on using vehicles with minimal gas emissions

4.2.2.3. The increasing buying capacity of individuals in developing regions

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The growing popularity of electric cars

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price Trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Automotive Catalyst Market By Product Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. Two-way catalytic converter

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.3. Three-way catalytic converters

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.4. Diesel oxidation catalyst

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)



Chapter 6. Automotive Catalyst Market By Raw Materials Insights & Trends

6.1. Raw Materials Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.2. Rhodium

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

6.3. Platinum

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

6.4. Palladium

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)



Chapter 7. Automotive Catalyst Market By Engine Type Insights & Trends

7.1. Engine Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

7.2. Diesel

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

7.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

7.3. Gasoline

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

7.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

7.4. Others

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

7.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)



Chapter 8. Automotive Catalyst Market By Application Insights & Trends

8.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

8.2. Heavy-Duty Vehicle

8.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

8.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

8.3. Light-Duty Vehicle

8.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

8.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)



Chapter 9. Automotive Catalyst Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

10.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

10.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4. Market positioning

10.5. Strategy Benchmarking

10.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. Johnson Matthey

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Performance

11.1.3. Technology Insights

11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.2. Umicore

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Performance

11.2.3. Technology Insights

11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3. BASF

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Performance

11.3.3. Technology Insights

11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4. Clariant

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3. Technology Insights

11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.5. Cataler

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financial Performance

11.5.3. Technology Insights

11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.6. Interkat

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Financial Performance

11.6.3. Technology Insights

11.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.7. Cummins

11.7.1. Company Overview

11.7.2. Financial Performance

11.7.3. Technology Insights

11.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.8. CDTI Advanced Materials

11.8.1. Company Overview

11.8.2. Financial Performance

11.8.3. Technology Insights

11.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.9. Heraeus

11.9.1. Company Overview

11.9.2. Financial Performance

11.9.3. Technology Insights

11.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.10. Tenneco

11.10.1. Company Overview

11.10.2. Financial Performance

11.10.3. Technology Insights

11.10.4. Strategic Initiatives



