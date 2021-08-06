Insights on the PVC Pipe Global Market to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PVC Pipe Market by Type, Material, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



At an estimated value of over USD 58.88 billion in 2019, the Global PVC Pipe Market is predicted to thrive at a CAGR of 5.9% and valued at USD 101.62 billion over the forecast year 2020-2030. Polyvinyl chloride is one of the largest selling plastic commodities after the polypropylene and polyethylene. They are popularly known for their high tensile strength, endurance to extreme temperature conditions, ductility, and resistance over corrosion. These pipes have observed extensive demand over the last few years owing to their easy installation, light weight, and low maintenance. PVC pipes are commonly used for various applications in drain-waste-vent (DWV), sewers, conduit, water service lines, water mains, irrigation, and various industrial installations.



Market Dynamics and Trends:



Increasing adoption of PVC pipes in construction industries for applications such as water supply, housing & commercial, sewage & drainage, and irrigation is one of the major driving factors of the market. In addition to this, upsurge in demand for PVC pipes in several applications, and excellent physical properties of such pipes boosts demand for PVC pipes. However, factors such as toxicity of PVC pipes expected to hamper the PVC market growth to some extent. On the other hand, rising implementation of CPVC pipes is expected to provide opportunities to the market players during forecast period.



Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:



The global PVC pipe market share is segmented on the basis of type, material, application, and geography. On the basis of type the market is segmented into plasticized, unplasticized, and chlorinated. According to the material, market is divided into PVC resin, plasticizers, stabilizers, lubricant, pigment base, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into irrigation, water supply, plumbing, sewer & drain, oil & gas, HVAC, and others. Geographic fragmentation and analysis of each segment includes regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.



Geographical Analysis:



In terms of geography, Asia-Pacific held major share of the PVC pipes market in 2019. This is due to the dominance of China being the largest producer as well as consumer of PVC pipes. In addition, expansion of industries such as construction, agriculture, and pharmaceutical in this region is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, India is significantly pushing the demand for PVC pipes to the north due to considerable investments in its agricultural and chemical industry. However, North America is expected to grow rapidly with increasing market size due to demand for PVC pipes in the construction and agriculture sectors across the U.S. and Canada.



Competitive Landscape :



Maximum growth opportunities make the PVC pipe market highly competitive. Some of the major players in the market are Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., Egeplast A.S., China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Finolex Industries Ltd, IPEX Inc., North American Pipe Corporation, JM Eagle Company, Inc., Pipelife International GmbH, Royal Building Products, Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd, Plastika AS, Polypipe Plc, Tessenderlo Group, Tigre SA, and Formosa Plastics Group. among others. A number of developmental strategies have been adopted by companies in the past few years. For instance, in October 2018, Royal Building Products partnered with Midwest Lumber, a division of US Lumber. Through this partnership, Midwest Lumber projected to be a new full line distributor of Royal PVC trim and mouldings product lines.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Market Snapshot, 2019-2030 Million USD

2.1. Market Snapshot



3. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Driver 1

4.1.2 Driver 2

4.1.3 Driver 3

4.1.4 Driver 4

4.2. Challenges

4.2.1 Challenge 1

4.2.2 Challenge 2

4.3. Opportunities

4.3.1 Opportunity 1

4.3.2 Opportunity 2



5. Global Pvc Pipe Market, by Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Chlorinated Pvc Pipes (Cpvc Pipes)

5.2.1 Chlorinated Pvc Pipes (Cpvc Pipes) Market, by Region

5.2.1.1 North America Chlorinated Pvc Pipes (Cpvc Pipes) Market, by Country

5.2.1.2 Europe Chlorinated Pvc Pipes (Cpvc Pipes) Market, by Country

5.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific Chlorinated Pvc Pipes (Cpvc Pipes) Market, by Country

5.2.1.4 Rest of World Chlorinated Pvc Pipes (Cpvc Pipes) Market, by Country

5.3. Plasticized Pvc Pipes

5.3.1 Plasticized Pvc Pipes Market, by Region

5.3.1.1 North America Plasticized Pvc Pipes Market, by Country

5.3.1.2 Europe Plasticized Pvc Pipes Market, by Country

5.3.1.3 Asia-Pacific Plasticized Pvc Pipes Market, by Country

5.3.1.4 Rest of World Plasticized Pvc Pipes Market, by Country

5.4. Unplasticized Pvc Pipes (Upvc Pipes)

5.4.1 Unplasticized Pvc Pipes (Upvc Pipes) Market, by Region

5.4.1.1 North America Unplasticized Pvc Pipes (Upvc Pipes) Market, by Country

5.4.1.2 Europe Unplasticized Pvc Pipes (Upvc Pipes) Market, by Country

5.4.1.3 Asia-Pacific Unplasticized Pvc Pipes (Upvc Pipes) Market, by Country

5.4.1.4 Rest of World Unplasticized Pvc Pipes (Upvc Pipes) Market, by Country



6. Global Pvc Pipe Market, by Materials



7. Global Pvc Pipe Market, by Applications



8. Global Pvc Pipe Market, by Region



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (Ads)

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Company Snapshot

9.1.3 Operating Business Segments

9.1.4 Product Portfolio

9.1.5 Business Performance

9.1.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

9.2. China Lesso Group Holdings Limited

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Company Snapshot

9.2.3 Operating Business Segments

9.2.4 Product Portfolio

9.2.5 Business Performance

9.2.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

9.3. Egeplast International GmbH

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Company Snapshot

9.3.3 Operating Business Segments

9.3.4 Product Portfolio

9.3.5 Business Performance

9.3.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

9.4. Finolex Industries Ltd.

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Company Snapshot

9.4.3 Operating Business Segments

9.4.4 Product Portfolio

9.4.5 Business Performance

9.4.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

9.5. Formosa Plastics Corporation

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Company Snapshot

9.5.3 Operating Business Segments

9.5.4 Product Portfolio

9.5.5 Business Performance

9.5.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

9.6. Ipex Management Inc.

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Company Snapshot

9.6.3 Operating Business Segments

9.6.4 Product Portfolio

9.6.5 Business Performance

9.6.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

9.7. Jm Eagle, Inc.

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Company Snapshot

9.7.3 Operating Business Segments

9.7.4 Product Portfolio

9.7.5 Business Performance

9.7.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

9.8. North American Pipe Corporation

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Company Snapshot

9.8.3 Operating Business Segments

9.8.4 Product Portfolio

9.8.5 Business Performance

9.8.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

9.9. Pipelife International GmbH

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Company Snapshot

9.9.3 Operating Business Segments

9.9.4 Product Portfolio

9.9.5 Business Performance

9.9.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

9.10. Plastika, A.S.

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Company Snapshot

9.10.3 Operating Business Segments

9.10.4 Product Portfolio

9.10.5 Business Performance

9.10.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

9.11. Polypipe Group plc.

9.11.1 Company Overview

9.11.2 Company Snapshot

9.11.3 Operating Business Segments

9.11.4 Product Portfolio

9.11.5 Business Performance

9.11.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

9.12. Royal Building Products

9.12.1 Company Overview

9.12.2 Company Snapshot

9.12.3 Operating Business Segments

9.12.4 Product Portfolio

9.12.5 Business Performance

9.12.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

9.13. Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

9.13.1 Company Overview

9.13.2 Company Snapshot

9.13.3 Operating Business Segments

9.13.4 Product Portfolio

9.13.5 Business Performance

9.13.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

9.14. Tessenderlo Group

9.14.1 Company Overview

9.14.2 Company Snapshot

9.14.3 Operating Business Segments

9.14.4 Product Portfolio

9.14.5 Business Performance

9.14.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

9.15. Tigre S/A

9.15.1 Company Overview

9.15.2 Company Snapshot

9.15.3 Operating Business Segments

9.15.4 Product Portfolio

9.15.5 Business Performance

9.15.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j8lrh