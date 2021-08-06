Landsea Homes Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results

- Total Home Sales Increase 152% Year-Over-Year -



- Closes Out the Quarter with Largest Backlog in Company History of 1,197 Homes -

- Raises 2021 Outlook, Now Expecting to Report $960 to $1.02 Billion in Revenue for the Year -

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded homebuilder, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter

Total revenue increased 163% to $250.3 million compared to $95.1 million. Excluding revenue generated from Vintage Estate Homes (VEH), which was acquired on May 4, 2021, total revenue increased organically by 125%.

Total home sales revenue increased 152% to $239.6 million compared to $95.1 million. Excluding home sales generated from VEH, total home sales increased organically by 122%.

Total homes delivered increased 79% to 425 homes compared to 237.

Net new home orders were 330 homes with an average sales price of $628,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.5 sales per active community Excluding VEH communities, total monthly absorption rate is 4.2. This compares to 459 net new home orders with an average sales price of $451,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 4.8 sales per active community.

The average number of selling communities stayed relatively constant at approximately 30 communities compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Total homes in backlog increased 40% to 1,197 homes with a dollar value of $630.2 million and an average sales price of $526,000 at June 30, 2021. This compares to 856 homes with a dollar value of $376.3 million and an average sales price of $440,000 at June 30, 2020.

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue increased significantly to 17.0% compared to 6.0%.

Adjusted homes sales gross margin increased 530 basis points to 23.5% compared to 18.2%.

Management Commentary

“We experienced sustained momentum in our business during the second quarter with notable increases across our key financial metrics, while our backlog expanded to the largest level in our history,” said John Ho, CEO of Landsea Homes. “As evident by our results and growing backlog, the housing markets in which we operate maintained their strength during the quarter and we believe this will continue as homebuyer demand remains vastly higher than the current supply of homes available. While we were not immune to the supply chain constraints and rising costs that impacted the industry during the second quarter, we worked diligently to re-align our production with the pace of our sales and are encouraged by recent signs of stabilization across key commodities.

“Having completed the acquisition of VEH during the quarter, we hit the ground running and have already begun benefitting from the integration onto the Landsea platform. We’ve made great progress establishing our presence in Florida and Texas – two of the hottest housing markets in the nation – as part of our ongoing strategy to create sustainable communities in highly desired locations across the United States. Since then, we’ve already expanded our presence in Florida with 108 new homesites in the Melbourne area, in addition to increasing our footprints in our existing markets with the announced addition of over 1,000 homesites around Phoenix, AZ, and 182 waterfront locations in Alameda, CA.

“We are extremely encouraged with our inclusion in the Russell 3000 index. The timing of this development could not have been more opportune, as we believe we are in one of the most defining stages in the Company’s history. We are pleased with our recent success in growing our homebuilding platform, both organically and via acquisition, which will allow us to further capitalize on the housing market tailwinds. For these reasons, we are once again raising our full year outlook for 2021 from what was already set to be a record year. We remain thankful for the support of our stakeholders and look forward to continuing to deliver best-in-class homes across our expanded footprint.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results

Total revenue increased 163% to $250.3 million compared to $95.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding revenue generated from Vintage Estate Homes (VEH), total revenue increased organically by 125%.

Total home sales increased 152% to $239.6 million compared to $95.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding revenue generated from Vintage Estate Homes (VEH), total revenue increased organically by 122%.

Total homes delivered increased 79% to 425 homes at an average sales price of $564,000 compared to 237 homes delivered at an average sales price of $401,000 in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in average sales price was largely attributable to the current dynamic of outsized homebuyer demand compared to the supply of available homes, which has led to favorable pricing power.

Net new home orders were 330 homes with a dollar value of $207.3 million, an average sales price of $628,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.5 sales per active community. Excluding VEH communities, total monthly absorption rate is 4.2. This compares to 459 homes with a dollar value of $207.0 million, an average sales price of $451,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 4.8 sales per active community in the prior year period. The average number of selling communities stayed relatively constant at approximately 30 communities compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Total homes in backlog increased 40% to 1197 homes with a dollar value of $630.2 million and an average sales price of $526,000 at June 30, 2021. This compares to 856 homes with a dollar value of $376.3 million and an average sales price of $440,000 at June 30, 2021. Total lots owned or controlled at June 30, 2021, increased 28% to 8,556 compared to 6,680 at March 31, 2021.

Home sales gross margin increased significantly to 17.0% from 6.0% in the prior year period. Adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) was up 530 basis points to 23.5% compared to 18.2% in the prior year period. The benefit to the Company’s margin profile was driven by its strategy to proactively manage down sales volumes to better align with production, while mitigating the adverse impact of elevated commodity prices.

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes increased to $10.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to Landsea Homes of $20.3 million, or $(0.62) per share, in the prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes (a non-GAAP measure) increased to $17.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.8 million, or $(0.12) per share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) increased significantly to $32.6 million compared to $(0.3) million in the prior year quarter.

Liquidity

At June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents was $147.3 million compared to $105.8 million at December 31, 2020. Total debt was $391.8 million compared to $264.8 million at December 31, 2020.

Landsea Homes’ ratio of debt to capital was 40.8% at June 30, 2021, compared to 33.3% at December 31, 2020. The Company’s net debt to net book capitalization was 30.1% at June 30, 2021, compared to 22.6% at December 31, 2020.

2021 Outlook

Landsea Homes now expects to report approximately $960 to $1.02 billion ($925 to $980 million prior) in total revenue for 2021, which includes $28 million to $35 million in expected lot sales and other. Home sales gross margin is expected to be 16.9% to 17.8% and adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) is expected to be 21.9% to 22.5%. Total homes delivered is now expected to be 1,930 to 2,030 at an average sales price of $497,000 to $529,000 (1,930 to 2,030 homes delivered at an average sales price of $450,000 to $495,000 prior). The Company now expects to report adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes of approximately $53 million to $61 million ($46 million to $56 million prior) in 2021. These expectations for 2021 assume higher levels of organic growth as well as the benefits from the acquisition of Vintage Estate Homes (the “Acquisition”).

Conference Call

Date: Friday, August 6, 2021

Date: Friday, August 6, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time)

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay via the Investors section of the Landsea Homes website at https://ir.landseahomes.com/ .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 13, 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, our expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for our business, including as they relate to anticipated effects of the Business Combination. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Landsea Homes cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Words such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “look” or similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Specifically, forward-looking statements may include statements relating to:

the benefits of the Business Combination and the Acquisition;

the future financial performance of the Company;

changes in the market for Landsea Homes’ products and services; and

other expansion plans and opportunities.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and our management’s current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but not are limited to, the risk factors described by Landsea Homes in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this press release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from historical performance and include, but are not limited to:

the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination and the Acquisition, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability to integrate the combined businesses and the acquired business, and the ability of the combined business and the acquired business to grow and manage growth profitably;

costs related to the Business Combination;

the ability to maintain the listing of Landsea Homes’ securities on Nasdaq;

the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company;

changes in applicable laws or regulations;

the inability to launch new Landsea Homes products or services or to profitably expand into new markets;

the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and

other risks and uncertainties indicated in Landsea Homes’ SEC reports or documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Landsea Homes.

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in deciding whether to invest in our securities. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Landsea Homes Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue Home sales $ 239,600 $ 95,058 $ 394,365 $ 231,353 Lot sales and other 10,674 — 16,328 — Total revenue 250,274 95,058 410,693 231,353 Cost of sales Home sales 198,987 85,908 335,828 205,476 Inventory impairments — 3,413 — 3,413 Lot sales and other 8,730 — 13,510 — Total cost of sales 207,717 89,321 349,338 208,889 Gross margin Home sales 40,613 5,737 58,537 22,464 Lot sales and other 1,944 — 2,818 — Total gross margin 42,557 5,737 61,355 22,464 Sales and marketing expenses 12,650 7,982 22,581 17,618 General and administrative expenses 13,935 9,934 28,921 19,950 Total operating expenses 26,585 17,916 51,502 37,568 Income (loss) from operations 15,972 (12,179 ) 9,853 (15,104 ) Other income (expense), net 3,594 (739 ) 3,533 70 Equity in net income (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures 667 (13,870 ) 646 (15,613 ) (Loss) on remeasurement of warrant liability (5,335 ) — (10,285 ) — Pretax income (loss) 14,898 (26,788 ) 3,747 (30,647 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 4,248 (6,496 ) 183 (7,731 ) Net income (loss) 10,650 (20,292 ) 3,564 (22,916 ) Net (loss) attributed to noncontrolling interests (14 ) (22 ) (26 ) (110 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 10,664 $ (20,270 ) $ 3,590 $ (22,806 ) Income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.23 $ (0.62 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.70 ) Diluted $ 0.23 $ (0.62 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.70 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 45,281,091 32,557,303 44,833,600 32,557,303 Diluted 45,281,091 32,557,303 44,837,454 32,557,303





Landsea Homes Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 147,287 $ 105,778 Cash held in escrow 10,761 11,618 Restricted cash — 4,270 Real estate inventories 877,883 687,819 Due from affiliates 3,584 2,663 Investment in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 11,604 21,342 Goodwill 24,607 20,705 Other assets 33,093 41,569 Total assets $ 1,108,819 $ 895,764 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 54,912 $ 36,243 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 70,786 62,869 Due to affiliates 2,176 2,357 Warrant liability 21,560 — Notes and other debts payable, net 391,844 264,809 Total liabilities 541,278 366,278 Commitments and contingencies Equity Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 46,281,091 and 32,557,303 outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 5 3 Additional paid-in capital 530,660 496,171 Retained earnings 35,601 32,011 Total stockholders' equity 566,266 528,185 Noncontrolling interests 1,275 1,301 Total equity 567,541 529,486 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,108,819 $ 895,764





Home Deliveries and Home Sales Revenue

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 207 $ 69,672 $ 337 191 $ 53,298 $ 279 8 % 31 % 21 % California 144 141,541 983 46 41,760 908 213 % 239 % 8 % Florida 71 25,100 354 — — — N/A N/A N/A Metro New York — — — — — — N/A N/A N/A Texas 3 3,287 1,096 — — — N/A N/A N/A Total 425 $ 239,600 $ 564 237 $ 95,058 $ 401 79 % 152 % 41 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 389 $ 129,344 $ 333 386 $ 106,352 $ 276 1 % 22 % 21 % California 263 236,634 900 121 125,001 1,033 117 % 89 % (13) % Florida 71 25,100 354 — — — N/A N/A N/A Metro New York — — — — — — N/A N/A N/A Texas 3 3,287 1,096 — — — N/A N/A N/A Total 726 $ 394,365 $ 543 507 $ 231,353 $ 456 43 % 70 % 19 %





Net New Home Orders, Dollar Value of Orders, and Monthly Absorption Rates

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate (dollars in thousands) Arizona 150 $ 60,267 $ 402 4.3 327 $ 99,223 $ 303 5.5 (54) % (39) % 33 % (22) % California 137 120,151 877 4.2 132 107,756 816 3.7 4 % 12 % 7 % 14 % Florida(1) 47 21,687 461 2.2 — — — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Metro New York 5 13,298 2,660 2.4 — — — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas(1) (9 ) (8,071 ) 897 (4.5 ) — — — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Total 330 207,332 $ 628 3.5 459 206,979 $ 451 4.8 (28) % — % 39 % (27) %

(1) Monthly absorption rates for Florida and Texas in 2021 are based on two months, for the time subsequent to the acquisition of Vintage in May 2021.







Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate (dollars in thousands) Arizona 433 $ 165,985 $ 383 5.4 717 $ 209,941 $ 293 6.0 (40) % (21) % 31 % (10) % California 280 272,537 973 4.1 255 244,020 957 3.9 10 % 12 % 2 % 5 % Florida(1) 47 21,687 461 2.2 — — — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Metro New York 5 13,298 2,660 2.8 — — — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas(1) (9 ) (8,071 ) 897 (4.5 ) — — — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Total 756 $ 465,436 $ 616 4.3 972 $ 453,961

$ 467 5.3 (22) % 3 % 32 % (19) %

(1) Monthly absorption rates for Florida and Texas in 2021 are based on two months, for the time subsequent to the acquisition of Vintage in May 2021.







Average Selling Communities

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change Arizona 13.3 20.0 (34) % California 11.5 10.8 6 % Florida(1) 10.5 — N/A Metro New York(2) 0.3 — N/A Texas(1) 1.0 — N/A Total 29.0 30.8 (6) %

(1) Average selling communities calculations for Florida and Texas in 2021 are based on two months, for the time subsequent to the acquisition of Vintage in May 2021.

(2) Metro New York began selling at one community in May 2021.







Backlog

June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 552 $ 209,573 $ 380 660 $ 190,791 $ 289 (16) % 10 % 31 % California 259 252,314 974 196 185,523 947 32 % 36 % 3 % Florida(1) 353 135,070 383 — — — N/A N/A N/A Metro New York 5 13,298 2,660 — — — N/A N/A N/A Texas(2) 28 19,960 713 — — — N/A N/A N/A Total 1,197 $ 630,215 $ 526 856 $ 376,314 $ 440 40 % 67 % 20 %

(1) Florida includes backlog acquired in the Vintage acquisition of 377 homes with a value of $138,484 thousand.

(2) Texas includes backlog acquired in the Vintage acquisition of 40 homes with a value of $31,318 thousand.







Lots Owned or Controlled

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Lots Owned Lots Controlled Total Lots Owned Lots Controlled Total % Change Arizona 3,425 1,167 4,592 3,094 1,770 4,864 (6) % California 1,053 1,210 2,263 1,104 662 1,766 28 % Florida 685 902 1,587 — — — N/A Metro New York 50 — 50 50 — 50 — % Texas 57 7 64 — — — N/A Total 5,270 3,286 8,556 4,248 2,432 6,680 28 %





Home Sales Gross Margins

Home sales gross margin measures the price achieved on delivered homes compared to the costs needed to build the home. In the following table, we calculate gross margins adjusting for interest in cost of sales, inventory impairments (if applicable), and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory (if applicable). This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results in accordance with GAAP. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe this non-GAAP measure is meaningful because it provides insight into the impact that financing arrangements and acquisitions have on our homebuilding gross margin and allows for comparability of our gross margins to competitors that present similar information.





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 % 2020 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 239,600 100.0 % $ 95,058 100.0 % Cost of home sales 198,987 83.0 % 89,321 94.0 % Home sales gross margin 40,613 17.0 % 5,737 6.0 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales 11,276 4.7 % 5,389 5.7 % Add: Inventory impairments — — % 3,413 3.6 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairments 51,889 21.7 % 14,539 15.3 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 4,328 1.8 % 2,794 2.9 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 56,217 23.5 % $ 17,333 18.2 %







Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 % 2020 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 394,365 100.0 % $ 231,353 100.0 % Cost of home sales 335,828 85.2 % 208,889 90.3 % Home sales gross margin 58,537 14.8 % 22,464 9.7 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales 18,289 4.6 % 12,700 5.5 % Add: Inventory impairments — — % 3,413 1.5 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairments 76,826 19.5 % 38,577 16.7 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 7,129 1.8 % 5,579 2.4 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 83,955 21.3 % $ 44,156 19.1 %





EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management in evaluating operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense (benefit), (ii) interest expenses, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) inventory impairments, (v) purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, (vi) (gain) loss on debt extinguishment, (vii) transaction costs related to the merger and business combinations, (viii) the impact of income or loss allocations from our unconsolidated joint ventures, (ix) gain on forgiveness of PPP loan, and (x) gain (loss) on remeasurement of warrant liability. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest, effective tax rates, levels of depreciation and amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. Accordingly, we believe this measure is useful for comparing our core operating performance from period to period. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 10,650 $ (20,292 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 4,248 (6,496 ) Interest in cost of sales 11,299 5,389 Interest relieved to equity in net loss (income) of unconsolidated joint ventures 422 352 Interest expense 10 — Depreciation and amortization expense 1,039 969 EBITDA 27,668 (20,078 ) Inventory impairments — 3,413 Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales 4,328 2,794 Transaction costs 637 71 Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures, net of interest (1,089 ) 13,518 Gain on PPP loan forgiveness (4,266 ) — Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability 5,335 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,613 $ (282 )







Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 3,564 $ (22,916 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 183 (7,731 ) Interest in cost of sales 18,366 12,700 Interest relieved to equity in net loss (income) of unconsolidated joint ventures 775 634 Interest expense 21 11 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,953 1,785 EBITDA 24,862 (15,517 ) Inventory impairments — 3,413 Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales 7,129 5,579 Transaction costs 4,164 475 Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures, net of interest (1,421 ) 14,979 Gain on PPP loan forgiveness (4,266 ) — Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability 10,285 — Less: Imputed interest in cost of sales (1) — (388 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,753 $ 8,541

(1) Imputed interest related to a land banking transaction that was treated as a product financing arrangement.







Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income to Landsea is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating our operating results and understanding our operating results without the effect of certain expenses that were historically pushed down by our parent company and other non-recurring items. We believe excluding these items provides a more comparable assessment of our financial results from period to period. Adjusted Net Income to Landsea is calculated by excluding the effects of related party interest that was pushed down by our parent company, purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, the impact from our unconsolidated joint ventures, gain on forgiveness of PPP loan, and gain (loss) on remeasurement of warrant liability, merger related transaction costs, and tax-effected using a blended statutory tax rate. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. We also adjust for the expense of related party interest pushed down from our parent company as we have no obligation to repay the debt and related interest.





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income (loss) attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 10,664 $ (20,270 ) Inventory impairments — 3,413 Previously capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales 4,340 1,694 Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures (667 ) 13,870 Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 4,328 2,794 Gain on PPP loan forgiveness (4,266 ) — Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability 5,335 — Total adjustments 9,070 21,771 Tax-effected adjustments (1) 6,870 16,492 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 17,534 $ (3,778 ) Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares $ (236 ) $ — Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 10,428 (20,270 ) Less: adjusted undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares (387 ) — Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 17,147 $ (3,778 ) Earnings per share Basic $ 0.23 $ (0.62 ) Diluted $ 0.23 $ (0.62 ) Adjusted earnings per share Basic $ 0.38 $ (0.12 ) Diluted $ 0.38 $ (0.12 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic 45,281,091 32,557,303 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted 45,281,091 32,557,303

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.







Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income (loss) attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 3,590 $ (22,806 ) Inventory impairments — 3,413 Previously capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales 7,242 4,540 Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures (646 ) 15,613 Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 7,129 5,579 Merger related transaction costs 2,656 — Gain on PPP loan forgiveness (4,266 ) — Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability 10,285 — Total adjustments 22,400 29,145 Tax-effected adjustments (1) 17,895 21,793 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 21,485 $ (1,013 ) Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares $ (78 ) $ — Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 3,512 (22,806 ) Less: adjusted undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares (464 ) — Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 21,021 $ (1,013 ) Earnings per share Basic $ 0.08 $ (0.70 ) Diluted $ 0.08 $ (0.70 ) Adjusted earnings per share Basic $ 0.47 $ (0.03 ) Diluted $ 0.47 $ (0.03 ) Weighted shares outstanding Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic 44,833,600 32,557,303 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted 44,837,454 32,557,303

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.







Net Debt to Net Capital

The following table presents the ratio of debt to capital as well as the ratio of net debt to net capital which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio of debt to capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt, net of issuance costs, by total capital (sum of total debt, net of issuance costs plus total equity).

The non-GAAP ratio of net debt to net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt, net of issuance costs less cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the extent necessary to reduce the debt balance to zero) by net capital (sum of net debt plus total equity). The most comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of debt to capital. We believe the ratio of net debt to net capital is a relevant financial measure for investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of our ability to obtain financing. We believe that by deducting our cash from our debt, we provide a measure of our indebtedness that takes into account our cash liquidity. We believe this provides useful information as the ratio of debt to capital does not take into account our liquidity and we believe that the ratio of net debt to net capital provides supplemental information by which our financial position may be considered.

See table below reconciling this non-GAAP measure to the ratio of debt to capital.