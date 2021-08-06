Dorel Reports Solid Second Quarter Results

English French

Continued strong bike demand propels Dorel Sports to its ninth consecutive quarter of revenue growth

Dorel Juvenile maintains improvement trend with revenue and adjusted operating profit gains

Dorel Home impacted by substantial freight costs and COVID-related supplier closures

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) today announced results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021. Second quarter revenue was US$765.0 million, compared to US$724.0 million, up 5.7% from the same period a year ago. Reported net income was US$22.2 million or US$0.67 per diluted share, compared to US$11.1 million or US$0.34 per diluted share last year. Adjusted net income1 was US$23.0 million or US$0.70 per diluted share, compared to US$15.6 million or US$0.48 per diluted share last year.

Revenue for the six months was US$1.5 billion compared to US$1.3 billion, up 13.0% from prior year. Reported net income was US$25.0 million or US$0.76 per diluted share, compared to a reported net loss of US$46.7 million or US$1.44 per diluted share a year ago. First half adjusted net income1 rose sharply to US$35.2 million or US$1.07 per diluted share, compared to US$2.0 million or US$0.06 per diluted share last year.

“Given the continuing chaotic supply chain environment, we are very pleased with the second quarter performance of our businesses. We are reporting substantially improved earnings while dealing with record increases in container freight rates and higher product costs in many categories. Demand for our products remained robust, but we were not able to fully satisfy consumer needs due to inventory shortages from a lack of ocean container availability. Dorel Sports had a remarkable quarter, again achieving record sales and earnings. Demand for bikes shows no signs of slowing and Cannondale’s models remain extremely popular in all markets. There has been continued improvement at Dorel Juvenile with gains in all geographies as consumers responded well to new products. Europe’s progress was limited only by COVID-related issues. Dorel Home revenue was significantly reduced as container issues were compounded by COVID shutdowns at suppliers in Vietnam and Malaysia. The segment still promises to be a solid performer as these conditions ease,” commented Dorel President & CEO, Martin Schwartz.

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the “Non-GAAP financial measures” section at the end of this press release.

Summary of Financial Information (unaudited) Second Quarters Ended June 30, All figures in thousands of US $, except per share amounts 2021 2020 Change $ $ % Revenue 764,988 723,953 5.7 % Net income 22,238 11,132 99.8 % Per share - Basic 0.68 0.34 100.0 % Per share - Diluted 0.67 0.34 97.1 % Adjusted net income1 23,025 15,648 47.1 % Per share - Basic1 0.71 0.48 47.9 % Per share - Diluted1 0.70 0.48 45.8 % Number of shares outstanding – Basic weighted average 32,505,121 32,488,106 Diluted weighted average 32,978,746 32,878,768 Summary of Financial Information (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, All figures in thousands of US $, except per share amounts 2021 2020 Change $ $ % Revenue 1,473,850 1,304,708 13.0 % Net income (loss) 24,965 (46,689 ) N/A Per share - Basic 0.77 (1.44 ) N/A Per share - Diluted 0.76 (1.44 ) N/A Adjusted net income1 35,239 2,043 1,624.9 % Per share - Basic1 1.08 0.06 1,700.0 % Per share - Diluted1 1.07 0.06 1,683.3 % Number of shares outstanding – Basic weighted average 32,505,121 32,487,117 Diluted weighted average 32,972,567 32,487,117





Dorel Sports All figures in thousands of US $ Second Quarters Ended June 30 (unaudited) 2021 2020 Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Revenue 317,341 285,636 11.1 % Gross profit 77,688 24.5 % 67,423 23.6 % 15.2 % Operating profit 31,740 10.0 % 26,841 9.4 % 18.3 % Adjusted operating profit1 31,740 10.0 % 27,148 9.5 % 16.9 % All figures in thousands of US $ Six Months Ended June 30 (unaudited) 2021 2020 Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Revenue 587,650 473,824 24.0 % Gross profit 139,587 23.8 % 103,244 21.8 % 35.2 % Operating profit 53,543 9.1 % 26,230 5.5 % 104.1 % Adjusted operating profit1 53,543 9.1 % 26,620 5.6 % 101.1 %

The segment had a spectacular quarter, posting its ninth consecutive quarter of revenue growth as well as another record profit. Revenue was US$317.3 million, an increase of US$31.7 million, or 11.1%, from last year. Excluding the impact of varying foreign exchange rates, organic revenue1 improved by 8.5%. Despite supply constraints and shortages of bike components, revenue at all three divisions increased with Cycling Sports Group (CSG) and Caloi making the greatest percentage gains. Demand remains strong for high-end bicycles with Cannondale gravel and E-bikes being particularly popular. Similarly, in the mass channel, demand was strong but was again limited by supply constraints and low retailer in-stock levels. Six-month revenue increased to US$587.7 million, up US$113.8 million, or 24.0%, from prior year.

Second quarter gross margin improved due to pricing, limited discounting and a favourable foreign exchange rate impact. Operating profit, both reported and adjusted, was US$31.7 million compared to US$26.8 million and US$27.1 million respectively last year. CSG and Caloi were the main drivers of the operating profit improvement with Caloi reversing last year’s high operating profit loss with a modest operating profit. Six-month operating profit, both reported and adjusted, was US$53.5 million compared to US$26.2 million and US$26.6 million respectively a year ago.





Dorel Home All figures in thousands of US $ Second Quarters Ended June 30 (unaudited) 2021 2020 Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Revenue 236,779 260,674 (9.2 %) Gross profit 31,245 13.2 % 34,785 13.3 % (10.2 %) Operating profit 14,301 6.0 % 18,608 7.1 % (23.1 %) Adjusted gross profit1 31,245 13.2 % 37,015 14.2 % (15.6 %) Adjusted operating profit1 14,301 6.0 % 21,383 8.2 % (33.1 %) All figures in thousands of US $ Six Months Ended June 30 (unaudited) 2021 2020 Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Revenue 465,477 458,086 1.6 % Gross profit 62,633 13.5 % 59,285 12.9 % 5.6 % Operating profit 29,138 6.3 % 28,898 6.3 % 0.8 % Adjusted gross profit1 62,633 13.5 % 61,515 13.4 % 1.8 % Adjusted operating profit1 29,138 6.3 % 31,673 6.9 % (8.0 %)

Revenue for the second quarter was US$236.8 million, a decrease of US$23.9 million, or 9.2%, versus last year’s second quarter, which was the best-ever for Dorel Home, caused by widespread COVID-19 lockdowns which prompted increased purchases for the home. Beyond demand being more modest, constraints on supply were a significant limiting factor on sales. Container scarcity, supplier shutdowns at certain Asian suppliers and raw material and component shortages for domestically manufactured items all had an impact on product availability. Cosco Home & Office was a solid contributor with its new step stool and outdoor and indoor furniture categories. Branded sales maintained their consistent growth and additional product is being developed to enhance the segment’s online offerings. Six-month revenue totaled US$465.5 million, an increase of US$7.4 million, or 1.6%, from prior year.

Operating profit for the second quarter, both reported and adjusted, was US$14.3 million compared to US$18.6 million and US$21.4 million respectively last year. Higher warehousing costs, less profitable product mix and a significant spike in freight costs squeezed margins and were responsible for the decline. Operating profit for the six months, both reported and adjusted, was US$29.1 million, compared to last year’s US$28.9 million and US$31.7 million respectively, a year-over-year decrease of US$2.5 million, or 8.0%.





Dorel Juvenile All figures in thousands of US $ Second Quarters Ended June 30 (unaudited) 2021 2020 Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Revenue 210,868 177,643 18.7 % Gross profit 54,720 25.9 % 42,491 23.9 % 28.8 % Operating profit (loss) 2,096 1.0 % (1,224 ) (0.7 %) N/A Adjusted gross profit1 54,720 25.9 % 42,577 24.0 % 28.5 % Adjusted operating profit1 2,993 1.4 % 950 0.5 % 215.1 % All figures in thousands of US $ Six Months Ended June 30 (unaudited) 2021 2020 Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Revenue 420,723 372,798 12.9 % Gross profit 108,883 25.9 % 88,703 23.8 % 22.8 % Operating loss (5,479 ) (1.3 %) (47,433 ) (12.7 %) 88.4 % Adjusted gross profit1 108,883 25.9 % 88,789 23.8 % 22.6 % Adjusted operating profit (loss)1 5,086 1.2 % (909 ) (0.2 %) N/A

Second quarter revenue increased to US$210.9 million, up US$33.2 million, or 18.7%, from last year. After removing the impact of varying exchange rates year-over-year and 2020 third party sales from the Zhongshan, China manufacturing facility sold at the end of the first quarter of 2021, adjusted organic revenue1 improved by approximately 18.1%. All Dorel Juvenile markets posted higher revenue, particularly the U.S., Brazil and Chile. The U.S. had a very strong quarter, driven by a recovery in sales of mobility products as well as government spending stimulus which helped push consumer demand. Brazil continued its leading market share expansion with its best-in-class E-commerce. Despite continuing pandemic-related restrictions in Chile, sales grew considerably as E-commerce helped offset lower retail channel sales. Europe also improved but gains were limited by continued COVID-19 restrictions, as well as some product availability issues out of Asia. Despite these constraints and store traffic remaining lower than pre-pandemic levels, there are encouraging signs with gradual re-openings and positive reaction to Juvenile’s product portfolio, notably the new Maxi-Cosi 360 Family of car seats. Six-month revenue for the segment was US$420.7 million, a US$47.9 million increase, up 12.9% from prior year. Adjusted organic revenue1 improved by approximately 11.4%, after adjusting for foreign exchange rates and the disposition of the Zhongshan factory.

Improved year-over-year gross margins and the increase in sales again helped boost the bottom line for the quarter. Operating profit was US$2.1 million compared to an operating loss of US$1.2 million last year. Excluding restructuring costs, adjusted operating profit1 was US$3.0 million, an increase of US$2.0 million, or 215.1%, from a year ago. Last year’s results included a positive contribution from the Zhongshan, China factory.

Six-month operating loss was US$5.5 million compared to an operating loss of US$47.4 million a year ago. Excluding impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs, six-month adjusted operating profit1 was US$5.1 million, compared to an adjusted operating loss1 of US$0.9 million, an improvement of US$6.0 million, or 659.6%, from last year. The first half included restructuring costs of US$10.6 million, primarily due to a US$8.6 million non-cash loss on the China factory sale.

Other

On June 11, 2021, Dorel entered into a two-year US$450 million ABL facility with institutional lenders led by Bank of Montreal as lead arranger, administrative agent and sole bookrunner. This ABL facility, which is guaranteed by certain of Dorel’s subsidiaries, will mature in two years from the date of the initial advance (June 11, 2021) and may be extended for additional one-year terms with the consent of the lenders.

Finance expenses decreased by US$2.8 million to US$9.3 million during the second quarter compared to US$12.2 million in 2020. The decrease is mainly explained by a decrease of US$2.7 million in interest on long-term debt due to lower average debt balances year over year, a decrease in other interest of US$1.4 million due to lower average bank indebtedness balances, partly offset by a gain of US$1.5 million recorded during the second quarter of 2020 in connection with the revision of estimated payments related to the senior unsecured notes agreement.

Outlook

“As in many industries, the uncertainty of supply is as acute as it has ever been. The demand for container freight continues to push up costs and is hindering our ability to meet the continuing strong consumer demand for our products. In addition, virus outbreaks in various parts of the world and even labour availability for Dorel and our stakeholders are risks with which we are contending. Our ability to successfully manage these issues with our vendor and retailer partners will be vital to our ability to deliver a strong second half,” commented Dorel President & CEO, Martin Schwartz.

“This situation is especially true for our Sports segment as component availability and supply is preventing us from delivering even better earnings. Our ability to exceed prior year second half earnings is only limited by supply issues as demand is expected to remain very strong throughout the balance of the year.

“In Home, demand is softening versus last year’s unprecedented performance that was driven by purchases for the home during the beginning of the pandemic. We are implementing strategic price increases, but higher costs will continue to negatively impact our margins going forward. Despite this, we expect we can deliver earnings consistent with prior year.

“Finally in Juvenile, success in Europe remains critical to our continued turnaround. Consumer reaction has been positive to the innovation in our new products and our product pipeline remains robust. The majority of our other Juvenile markets continue to do well, with North and South America in particular delivering improved earnings. Barring significant product shortages due to a lack of supply or an inability to manage higher costs, overall for the segment, we expect our second half to be much better than the first half and in line with prior year,” concluded Mr. Schwartz.

Conference Call

Dorel Industries Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss these results today, August 6, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. Eastern Time. Interested parties can join the call by dialing 1-888-440-3307. The conference call can also be accessed via live webcast at http://www.dorel.com. If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-770-2030 and entering the passcode 4231183 on your phone. This recording will be available on Friday, August 6, 2021 as of 4:00 P.M. until 11:59 P.M. on Friday, August 13, 2021.

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at June 30, 2021 will be available on the Company's website, www.dorel.com, and will be available through the SEDAR website.

Profile

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating three distinct businesses in juvenile products, bicycles and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile’s powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Cosco and Infanti. Dorel Sports brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi and IronHorse. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive E-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$2.8 billion and employs approximately 8,200 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Dorel is presenting in this press release certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below. These non-GAAP financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Contained within this press release are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The terms and the definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release are as follows:

Organic revenue and adjusted organic revenue

Organic revenue: Revenue growth compared to the previous period, excluding the impact of varying foreign exchange rates Adjusted organic revenue: Revenue growth compared to the previous period, excluding the impact of varying foreign exchange rates and the impact of the sale of the juvenile products manufacturing facility in Zhongshan, China



Dorel believes that this measure provides investors with a better comparability of its revenue trends by providing revenue growth on a consistent basis between the periods presented.

Other financial information prepared under IFRS adjusted to exclude impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs

Adjusted cost of sales: Cost of sales excluding restructuring costs Adjusted gross profit: Gross profit excluding restructuring costs Adjusted operating profit (loss): Operating profit (loss) excluding impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes: Income (loss) before income taxes excluding impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs Adjusted income taxes expense: Income taxes expense excluding the tax impact relating to impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs Adjusted tax rate: Tax rate excluding the tax impact relating to impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs Adjusted net income (loss): Net income (loss) excluding impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs, net of taxes Adjusted earnings (loss) per basic and diluted share: Earnings (loss) per basic and diluted share calculated on the basis of adjusted net income (loss)



























Dorel believes that the adjusted financial information provides investors with additional information to measure its financial performance by excluding certain items that Dorel believes do not reflect its core business performance and provides better comparability between the periods presented. Accordingly, Dorel believes that the adjusted financial information will assist investors in analyzing its financial results and performance. The adjusted financial information is also used by management to assess Dorel’s financial performance and to make operating and strategic decisions.



Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, Dorel does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Dorel’s business, financial position and operations, and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from Dorel’s expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and that the objectives, plans, strategic priorities and business outlook may not be achieved. As a result, Dorel cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits Dorel will derive from them. Forward-looking statements are provided in this press release for the purpose of giving information about management’s current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of Dorel’s operating environment. However, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking statements for any other purpose.

Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions that Dorel believed were reasonable on the day it made the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Dorel’s expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements include:

general economic conditions;

changes in product costs and supply channels, including disruption of Dorel’s supply chain resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic;

foreign currency fluctuations, including high levels of volatility in foreign currencies with respect to the US dollar reflecting uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic;

customer and credit risk, including the concentration of revenues with a small number of customers;

costs associated with product liability;

changes in income tax legislation or the interpretation or application of those rules;

the continued ability to develop products and support brand names;

changes in the regulatory environment;

outbreak of public health crises, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, that could adversely affect global economies and financial markets, resulting in an economic downturn which could be for a prolonged period of time and have a material adverse effect on the demand for Dorel’s products and on its business, financial condition and results of operations;

continued access to capital resources, including compliance by Dorel with financial covenants under its senior unsecured notes and with all of the terms and conditions under its ABL facility, and the related costs of borrowing, all of which may be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic;

failures related to information technology systems;

changes in assumptions in the valuation of goodwill and other intangible assets and future decline in market capitalization; and

there being no certainty that Dorel will declare any dividend in the future.

These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in Dorel’s annual MD&A and Annual Information Form filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The risk factors set out in the previously-mentioned documents are expressly incorporated by reference herein in their entirety.

Dorel cautions readers that the risks described above are not the only ones that could impact it. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to Dorel or that Dorel currently deems to be immaterial may also have a material adverse effect on Dorel’s business, financial condition or results of operations. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.



All figures in the tables below are in thousands of US $, except per share amounts

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Organic revenue and adjusted organic revenue:

Second Quarters Ended June 30, Consolidated Dorel Home Dorel Juvenile Dorel Sports 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 % % % % % % % % Revenue growth (decline) 5.7 8.1 (9.2 ) 25.7 18.7 (19.8 ) 11.1 18.5 Impact of varying foreign exchange rates (2.5 ) 2.0 (0.3 ) 0.1 (5.5 ) 3.0 (2.6 ) 2.6 Organic revenue growth (decline) 3.2 10.1 (9.5 ) 25.8 13.2 (16.8 ) 8.5 21.1 Impact of the sale of the juvenile products manufacturing facility in Zhongshan, China 1.1 - - - 4.9 - - - Adjusted organic revenue growth (decline) 4.3 10.1 (9.5 ) 25.8 18.1 (16.8 ) 8.5 21.1





Six Months Ended June 30, Consolidated Dorel Home Dorel Juvenile Dorel Sports 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 % % % % % % % % Revenue growth (decline) 13.0 0.7 1.6 9.5 12.9 (17.5 ) 24.0 11.3 Impact of varying foreign exchange rates (2.2 ) 1.9 (0.2 ) 0.1 (4.0 ) 3.0 (2.4 ) 2.5 Organic revenue growth (decline) 10.8 2.6 1.4 9.6 8.9 (14.5 ) 21.6 13.8 Impact of the sale of the juvenile products manufacturing facility in Zhongshan, China 0.8 - - - 2.5 - - - Adjusted organic revenue growth (decline) 11.6 2.6 1.4 9.6 11.4 (14.5 ) 21.6 13.8

Other financial information prepared under IFRS adjusted to exclude impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs:

Dorel Consolidated Second Quarters Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Reported % of

revenue Restructuring

costs Adjusted % of

revenue Reported % of

revenue Restructuring costs Adjusted % of

revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % REVENUE 764,988 100.0 - 764,988 100.0 723,953 100.0 - 723,953 100.0 Cost of sales 601,335 78.6 - 601,335 78.6 579,254 80.0 (2,316 ) 576,938 79.7 GROSS PROFIT 163,653 21.4 - 163,653 21.4 144,699 20.0 2,316 147,015 20.3 Selling expenses 56,561 7.4 - 56,561 7.4 41,969 5.8 - 41,969 5.8 General and administrative expenses 58,224 7.6 - 58,224 7.6 50,309 6.9 - 50,309 6.9 Research and development expenses 8,704 1.1 - 8,704 1.1 7,792 1.1 - 7,792 1.1 Impairment (reversal) loss on trade accounts receivable (601 ) - - (601 ) - 3,520 0.5 - 3,520 0.5 Restructuring costs 897 0.1 (897 ) - - 2,940 0.4 (2,940 ) - - OPERATING PROFIT 39,868 5.2 897 40,765 5.3 38,169 5.3 5,256 43,425 6.0 Finance expenses 9,349 1.2 - 9,349 1.2 12,185 1.7 - 12,185 1.7 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 30,519 4.0 897 31,416 4.1 25,984 3.6 5,256 31,240 4.3 Income taxes expense 8,281 1.1 110 8,391 1.1 14,852 2.1 740 15,592 2.1 Tax rate 27.1 % 26.7 % 57.2 % 49.9 % NET INCOME 22,238 2.9 787 23,025 3.0 11,132 1.5 4,516 15,648 2.2 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic 0.68 0.03 0.71 0.34 0.14 0.48 Diluted 0.67 0.03 0.70 0.34 0.14 0.48 SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic - weighted average 32,505,121 32,505,121 32,488,106 32,488,106 Diluted - weighted average 32,978,746 32,978,746 32,878,768 32,878,768





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Impairment loss

on goodwill and

% of

Restructuring

% of

% of

restructuring

% of Reported

revenue

costs

Adjusted

revenue

Reported revenue

costs

Adjusted

revenue $

% $ $ % $ % $ $ % REVENUE 1,473,850 100.0 - 1,473,850 100.0 1,304,708 100.0 - 1,304,708 100.0 Cost of sales 1,162,747 78.9 - 1,162,747 78.9 1,053,476 80.7 (2,316 ) 1,051,160 80.6 GROSS PROFIT 311,103 21.1 - 311,103 21.1 251,232 19.3 2,316 253,548 19.4 Selling expenses 107,358 7.3 - 107,358 7.3 89,427 6.9 - 89,427 6.9 General and administrative expenses 115,717 7.9 - 115,717 7.9 91,137 7.0 - 91,137 7.0 Research and development expenses 17,927 1.2 - 17,927 1.2 17,534 1.3 - 17,534 1.3 Impairment (reversal) loss on trade accounts receivable (1,224 ) (0.1 ) - (1,224 ) (0.1 ) 6,527 0.5 - 6,527 0.5 Restructuring costs 10,565 0.7 (10,565 ) - - 4,248 0.4 (4,248 ) - - Impairment loss on goodwill - - - - - 43,125 3.3 (43,125 ) - - OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) 60,760 4.1 10,565 71,325 4.8 (766 ) (0.1 ) 49,689 48,923 3.7 Finance expenses 18,248 1.2 - 18,248 1.2 27,494 2.1 - 27,494 2.1 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 42,512 2.9 10,565 53,077 3.6 (28,260 ) (2.2 ) 49,689 21,429 1.6 Income taxes expense 17,547 1.2 291 17,838 1.2 18,429 1.4 957 19,386 1.4 Tax rate 41.3 % 33.6 % (65.2 )% 90.5 % NET INCOME (LOSS) 24,965 1.7 10,274 35,239 2.4 (46,689 ) (3.6 ) 48,732 2,043 0.2 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE Basic 0.77 0.31 1.08 (1.44 ) 1.50 0.06 Diluted 0.76 0.31 1.07 (1.44 ) 1.50 0.06 SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic - weighted average 32,505,121 32,505,121 32,487,117 32,487,117 Diluted - weighted average 32,972,567 32,972,567 32,487,117 32,885,165





Dorel Sports Second Quarters Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % of Restructuring % of % of Restructuring % of Reported revenue costs Adjusted revenue Reported revenue costs Adjusted revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % REVENUE 317,341 100.0 - 317,341 100.0 285,636 100.0 - 285,636 100.0 Cost of sales 239,653 75.5 - 239,653 75.5 218,213 76.4 - 218,213 76.4 GROSS PROFIT 77,688 24.5 - 77,688 24.5 67,423 23.6 - 67,423 23.6 Selling expenses 24,297 7.7 - 24,297 7.7 18,744 6.6 - 18,744 6.6 General and administrative expenses 21,556 6.8 - 21,556 6.8 18,167 6.3 - 18,167 6.3 Research and development expenses 1,303 0.4 - 1,303 0.4 1,290 0.5 - 1,290 0.5 Impairment (reversal) loss on trade accounts receivable (1,208 ) (0.4 ) - (1,208 ) (0.4 ) 2,074 0.7 - 2,074 0.7 Restructuring costs - - - - - 307 0.1 (307 ) - - OPERATING PROFIT 31,740 10.0 - 31,740 10.0 26,841 9.4 307 27,148 9.5





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % of Restructuring % of % of Restructuring % of Reported revenue costs Adjusted revenue Reported revenue costs Adjusted revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % REVENUE 587,650 100.0 - 587,650 100.0 473,824 100.0 - 473,824 100.0 Cost of sales 448,063 76.2 - 448,063 76.2 370,580 78.2 - 370,580 78.2 GROSS PROFIT 139,587 23.8 - 139,587 23.8 103,244 21.8 - 103,244 21.8 Selling expenses 45,068 7.7 - 45,068 7.7 37,369 7.9 - 37,369 7.9 General and administrative expenses 40,102 6.9 - 40,102 6.9 32,255 6.9 - 32,255 6.9 Research and development expenses 2,510 0.4 - 2,510 0.4 2,502 0.5 - 2,502 0.5 Impairment (reversal) loss on trade accounts receivable (1,636 ) (0.3 ) - (1,636 ) (0.3 ) 4,498 0.9 - 4,498 0.9 Restructuring costs - - - - - 390 0.1 (390 ) - - OPERATING PROFIT 53,543 9.1 - 53,543 9.1 26,230 5.5 390 26,620 5.6





Dorel Home Second Quarters Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % of Restructuring % of % of Restructuring % of Reported revenue costs Adjusted revenue Reported revenue costs Adjusted revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % REVENUE 236,779 100.0 - 236,779 100.0 260,674 100.0 - 260,674 100.0 Cost of sales 205,534 86.8 - 205,534 86.8 225,889 86.7 (2,230 ) 223,659 85.8 GROSS PROFIT 31,245 13.2 - 31,245 13.2 34,785 13.3 2,230 37,015 14.2 Selling expenses 6,521 2.8 - 6,521 2.8 5,965 2.3 - 5,965 2.3 General and administrative expenses 9,221 3.9 - 9,221 3.9 8,501 3.2 - 8,501 3.2 Research and development expenses 1,233 0.5 - 1,233 0.5 973 0.4 - 973 0.4 Impairment (reversal) loss on trade accounts receivable (31 ) - - (31 ) - 193 0.1 - 193 0.1 Restructuring costs - - - - - 545 0.2 (545 ) - - OPERATING PROFIT 14,301 6.0 - 14,301 6.0 18,608 7.1 2,775 21,383 8.2





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % of Restructuring % of % of Restructuring % of Reported revenue costs Adjusted revenue Reported revenue costs Adjusted revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % REVENUE 465,477 100.0 - 465,477 100.0 458,086 100.0 - 458,086 100.0 Cost of sales 402,844 86.5 - 402,844 86.5 398,801 87.1 (2,230 ) 396,571 86.6 GROSS PROFIT 62,633 13.5 - 62,633 13.5 59,285 12.9 2,230 61,515 13.4 Selling expenses 12,850 2.8 - 12,850 2.8 11,672 2.5 - 11,672 2.5 General and administrative expenses 18,262 3.9 - 18,262 3.9 15,696 3.4 - 15,696 3.4 Research and development expenses 2,334 0.5 - 2,334 0.5 2,161 0.5 - 2,161 0.5 Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable 49 - - 49 - 313 0.1 - 313 0.1 Restructuring costs - - - - - 545 0.1 (545 ) - - OPERATING PROFIT 29,138 6.3 - 29,138 6.3 28,898 6.3 2,775 31,673 6.9





Dorel Juvenile Second Quarters Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % of Restructuring % of % of Restructuring % of Reported revenue costs Adjusted revenue Reported revenue costs Adjusted revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % REVENUE 210,868 100.0 - 210,868 100.0 177,643 100.0 - 177,643 100.0 Cost of sales 156,148 74.1 - 156,148 74.1 135,152 76.1 (86 ) 135,066 76.0 GROSS PROFIT 54,720 25.9 - 54,720 25.9 42,491 23.9 86 42,577 24.0 Selling expenses 25,523 12.1 - 25,523 12.1 17,233 9.7 - 17,233 9.7 General and administrative expenses 19,398 9.2 - 19,398 9.2 17,612 10.0 - 17,612 10.0 Research and development expenses 6,168 2.9 - 6,168 2.9 5,529 3.1 - 5,529 3.1 Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable 638 0.3 - 638 0.3 1,253 0.7 - 1,253 0.7 Restructuring costs 897 0.4 (897 ) - - 2,088 1.1 (2,088 ) - - OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) 2,096 1.0 897 2,993 1.4 (1,224 ) (0.7 ) 2,174 950 0.5





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Impairment loss

on goodwill and

% of Restructuring % of % of restructuring % of Reported revenue costs Adjusted revenue Reported revenue costs Adjusted revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % REVENUE 420,723 100.0 - 420,723 100.0 372,798 100.0 - 372,798 100.0 Cost of sales 311,840 74.1 - 311,840 74.1 284,095 76.2 (86 ) 284,009 76.2 GROSS PROFIT 108,883 25.9 - 108,883 25.9 88,703 23.8 86 88,789 23.8 Selling expenses 49,113 11.7 - 49,113 11.7 40,287 10.8 - 40,287 10.8 General and administrative expenses 41,238 9.8 - 41,238 9.8 34,824 9.2 - 34,824 9.2 Research and development expenses 13,083 3.1 - 13,083 3.1 12,871 3.5 - 12,871 3.5 Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable 363 0.1 - 363 0.1 1,716 0.5 - 1,716 0.5 Restructuring costs 10,565 2.5 (10,565 ) - - 3,313 0.9 (3,313 ) - - Impairment loss on goodwill - - - - - 43,125 11.6 (43,125 ) - - OPERATING (LOSS) PROFIT (5,479 ) (1.3 ) 10,565 5,086 1.2 (47,433 ) (12.7 ) 46,524 (909 ) (0.2 )

CONTACTS:

Saint Victor Investments Inc

Rick Leckner

(514) 245-9232

Dorel Industries Inc.

Jeffrey Schwartz

(514) 934-3034