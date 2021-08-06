The Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market is expected to grow by $ 881.86 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05351818/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on clinical trial supplies market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of biopharmaceutical industry and regulation of clinical trials in regional markets. In addition, growth of biopharmaceutical industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The clinical trial supplies market analysis include end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The clinical trial supplies market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Pharmaceutical industry

• Biologics industry

• Medical device industry



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the government initiatives on clinical research as one of the prime reasons driving the clinical trial supplies market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading clinical trial supplies market vendors that include Almac Group Ltd., Catalent Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Parexel International Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and United Parcel Service Inc. Also, the clinical trial supplies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

