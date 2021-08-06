The Global Ceramics Market is expected to grow by $ 64.52 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ceramics Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05242309/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials and increased investment in the development of infrastructure. In addition, increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The ceramics market analysis includes end-user segment, application segment, and geographic landscape.



The ceramics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Housing and construction

• Industrial

• Medical

• Others



By Application

• WFT

• BRTP

• Refractories

• Abrasives

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA

• North America



This study identifies the increased use of ceramics in high-temperature applications as one of the prime reasons driving the ceramics market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ceramics market vendors that include AGC Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Corning Inc., Kyocera Corp., LIXIL Corp., Mohawk Industries Inc., R.A.K Ceramics PJSC, SCHOTT AG, Cooperativa Ceramica dImola Sc, and The Siam Cement Group Public Co. Ltd. Also, the ceramics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

