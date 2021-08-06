The Breastfeeding Supplies Market is expected to grow by $ 895.19 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 10.23% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Breastfeeding Supplies Market in the US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05207093/?utm_source=GNW

23% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the more number of working women and nuclear families and increased number of mothers with lower milk supply.

The breastfeeding supplies market in US analysis include product segment and application segment.



The breastfeeding supplies market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Breast pumps

• Breast milk storage and feeding

• Other breastfeeding accessories



By Application

• 0-6 months’ babies

• 7-12 months’ babies



Greater priority to breast milk than infant formula milk due to nutritional value is one of the prime reasons driving the breastfeeding supplies market in US growth during the next few years.



The market analysis covers the following areas:

• Market sizing

• Market forecast

• Industry analysis



Leading breastfeeding supplies market vendors include Ameda Inc., Ardo medical AG, Artsana Spa, Babisil Products Co. Ltd., BelleMa Co., Comotomo Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medela AG, and Pigeon Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

