Ocuphire Pharma Presenting at Two Conferences in August

Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference being held virtually on August 10-12, 2021

HC Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference on August 17, 2021

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders, today announced that Mina Sooch, President and Chief Executive Officer will be participating in a fireside chat on Thursday, August 12, 2021, and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the virtual Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference. On Tuesday August 17, 2021, Ms. Sooch will also be presenting a corporate overview highlighting recent positive Phase 2 data in the Nyxol program, presbyopia, participating in an innovative retina therapies panel given Ocuphire’s APX3330 oral candidate, and available for one-on-one investor meetings at the HC Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference.

Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference (Virtual) – August 10-12, 2021 Title: Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Fireside Chat Date: Thursday, August 12th, 2021 Time: 3:30-3:55 PM EST Presenter: Mina Sooch, CEO Track: 4 Live Webcast: Link Here HC Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference – August 17, 2021 Title: Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Company Presentation Date: Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 Time: Available after 7:00 AM EST Presenter: Mina Sooch, CEO Registration Link: Link Here Panel Title: Vision Repair Beyond Traditional Anti-VEGF Therapy - What Does the

Future Hold? Date: Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 Time: 12:00-1:00 PM EST Presenter: Ocuphire, Mina Sooch, CEO (alongside four leading companies) Live Webcast: Link Here

If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting request, please contact your bank conference representative or ir@ocuphire.com. For more details, please see the Investors and Events section of Ocuphire’s corporate website.



About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: OCUP), clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. Ocuphire’s pipeline currently includes two small-molecule product candidates targeting front and back of the eye indications. The company’s lead product candidate, Nyxol® (0.75% phentolamine ophthalmic solution) Eye Drops, is a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size, and is being developed for several indications, including dim light or night vision disturbances (NVD), reversal of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis (RM), and presbyopia, and has been studied in 9 clinical trials including the recently completed Phase 3 trial in RM and Phase 2 trial in presbyopia. Ocuphire reported positive topline data in March 2021 for MIRA-2, a Phase 3 FDA registration study for treatment of RM. Ocuphire also reported positive top-line data in June 2021 for VEGA-1, a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of presbyopia. Nyxol is also currently in Phase 3 clinical development for NVD. Ocuphire’s second product candidate, APX3330, is an oral tablet designed to inhibit angiogenesis and inflammation pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME) and has been studied in 11 Phase 1 and 2 trials. APX3330 is currently enrolling subjects in a Phase 2 clinical trial in subjects with DR/DME. As part of its strategy, Ocuphire will continue to explore opportunities to acquire additional ophthalmic assets and to seek strategic partners for late-stage development, regulatory preparation, and commercialization of drugs in key global markets. Please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov to learn more about Ocuphire’s completed Phase 2 trials, recently completed Phase 3 registration trial in RM (NCT04620213), recently completed Phase 2 trial in presbyopia (NCT04675151), ongoing Phase 3 registration trial in NVD (NCT04638660), and Phase 2 trial in DR/DME (NCT04692688). For more information, please visit www.ocuphire.com.

Forward Looking Statements



Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based upon Ocuphire’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: (i) the success and timing of regulatory submissions and pre-clinical and clinical trials, including enrollment and data readouts; (ii) regulatory requirements or developments; (iii) changes to clinical trial designs and regulatory pathways; (iv) changes in capital resource requirements; (v) risks related to the inability of Ocuphire to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance its product candidates and its preclinical programs; (vi) legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments, (vii) changes in market opportunities, (viii) the effects of COVID-19 on clinical programs and business operations, (ix) the success and timing of commercialization of any of Ocuphire’s product candidates and (x) the maintenance of Ocuphire’s intellectual property rights. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risk factors detailed in documents that have been and may be filed by Ocuphire from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Ocuphire undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

