The Vacuum Packaging Market is expected to grow by $ 1.37 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period

Our report on vacuum packaging market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The market is driven by the rising focus on improving the shelf life of products and rising popularity of frozen food and ready meals.

The vacuum packaging market in Europe analysis includes material segment and geographic landscape.



The vacuum packaging market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Material

• Polyethylene

• Polyamide

• EVOH

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Germany

• UK

• Russian Federation

• Rest of Europe



This study identifies the growth in demand for sustainable packaging solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the vacuum packaging market in Europe growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on vacuum packaging market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Vacuum packaging market in Europe sizing

• Vacuum packaging market in Europe forecast

• Vacuum packaging market in Europe industry analysis



leading vacuum packaging market in Europe vendors that include Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Coveris Management GmbH, Filtration Group Corp., G.MONDINI Spa, GRUPO ULMA S. COOP, ORICS Industries Inc., Sealed Air Corp., The Middleby Corp., and Winpak Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

