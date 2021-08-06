Synaptics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences Tuesday, August 10, 2021 and Wednesday August 11, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA ) today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences.

Michael Hurlston, President and CEO will virtually present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Technology Leadership Forum on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 11:20 AM ET.

Dean Butler, CFO will be virtually attending the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

About Synaptics Incorporated:

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, or visit synaptics.com.

Synaptics and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

For further information, please contact:

Sarah Siripoke

Synaptics

+1-408-518-7669

sarah.siripoke@synaptics.com