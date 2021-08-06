Searchspring Named a 2021 Best Places to Work by the San Antonio Business Journal For Second Consecutive Year

SAN ANTONIO, TX, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Searchspring, the global leader in site search, merchandising, and personalization, today announced it has been named a 2021 Best Places to Work in San Antonio by the San Antonio Business Journal (SABJ) for the second consecutive year. Searchspring was chosen amongst hundreds of applicants for its faithful commitment to workplace culture and employee growth.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in San Antonio by the San Antonio Business Journal,” said Peter Messana, CEO of Searchspring. “Over the past few years, we’ve shaped a strong culture based on transparency, empathy, and collaboration, all while strengthening the company’s value proposition in the face of adversity. We’re also excited to bring in more local talent as we continue to grow our San Antonio headquarters.”

The San Antonio Business Journal's annual list of Best Places to Work is based on the scores from an impartial analysis of the employers that nominate themselves. Each year, the Business Journal partners with Quantum Workplace, which conducts an evaluation that involves employees completing surveys that are kept confidential to encourage candidness. The survey is intended to measure key areas that make up an organization’s culture. The employers that make the list were recognized at an awards presentation that took place on August 5, 2021.

Located in the heart of downtown San Antonio, Searchspring invests in diverse and local talent through programs like Codeup and Venture for America. The company’s investment in its employees is reflected in its open PTO policy, company-paid healthcare, an educational stipend, and flexible work culture, yielding a 90% employee retention rate.

“Searchspring’s devotion to sourcing, and developing homegrown talent has played a key role in the city’s tech growth,” said Stephen Salas, Director of Business Development at Codeup. “It’s been an honor to collaborate with them for the past year, and assist with the recruitment and retention of local top talent. Their continued investment into the city, their employees, and company culture is nothing short of exemplary, making them very deserving of this recognition.”

This announcement comes on the heels of the company’s G2 Grid Report for Summer 2021, which positioned the company as the No. 1 search provider by retailers. Searchspring’s level of flexibility allows retailers to boost conversion rates through better search, merchandising, and personalization where their site delivers the right product, to the right shopper, at the right time, saving customers and retailers time and money.