The Global Chromatography Resins Market is expected to grow by $ 1.22 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period

Our report on chromatography resins market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing R&D in biopharmaceuticals and increasing regulations in the food and beverage industry. In addition, increasing R&D in biopharmaceuticals is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The chromatography resins market analysis include application segment and geographic landscape.



The chromatography resins market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology

• Food and beverages

• Drug Discovery

• Diagnostics and analytical

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rising demand for therapeutic antibodies as one of the prime reasons driving the chromatography resins market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on chromatography resins market covers the following areas:

• Chromatography resins market sizing

• Chromatography resins market forecast

• Chromatography resins market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chromatography resins market vendors that include Avantor Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Repligen Corp., Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. Also, the chromatography resins market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

