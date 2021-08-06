LITGRID AB publishes results for the first six months of 2021

English Lithuanian

LITGRID AB, company code 302564383, registered office address Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius, Lithuania delivers results of the Company for the 1st half of 2021:

Revenue for the 1st half of 2021 – EUR 112.4 million (the 1st half of 2020 – EUR 101.5 million);

Profit before taxes for the 1st half of 2021 – EUR 20.5 million (the 1st half of 2020 – EUR 15.7 million);

Net profit for the 1st half of 2021– EUR 17.4 million (the 1st half of 2020 – EUR 13.6 million).

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the 1st half of 2021 amounted to EUR 31.8 million, an increase of 21.6 % in comparison with the 1st half of 2020 (EUR 26.2 million).





Attachments:

1. AB LITGRID Interim report and financial statements as of 30 June 2021

2. Press release.

The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information on the material event:

Jurga Eivaitė

Communications Manager

tel. +370 613 19977 e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu

