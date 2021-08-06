Mandatory Notification of Trade

Erling Moen Synnes, Chief Technology Officer, has on 5 August 2021 exercised 37,631 synthetic shares in the Company pursuant to the Company's incentive program. The synthetic shares have been exercised at NOK 8.72 per share and will be settled in cash.

On the same date he acquired 22,000 shares in DNO ASA in the market place at a price of NOK 8,71 per share.

Please refer to the attached form of notification for further details.

This notification has been submitted pursuant to the Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and MAR Article 19 no. 3.









Attachment