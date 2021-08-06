Worldwide Triple Play Services Industry to 2027 - The U.S. is Estimated to Have 98.4 Million Subscriptions in the Year 2020

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Triple Play Services estimated at 332.1 Million Subscriptions in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 1.1 Billion Subscriptions by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 98.4 Million Subscriptions, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.7% CAGR

The Triple Play Services market in the U.S. is estimated at 98.4 Million Subscriptions in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 186.8 Million Subscriptions by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.4% and 15.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 101 Featured):

  • ADTRAN, Inc.
  • AT&T, Inc.
  • BCE, Inc.
  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.
  • Bharti Airtel Ltd.
  • BT GROUP PLC
  • Cable & Wireless Communications Ltd.
  • Cablevision Systems Corporation
  • CenturyLink, Inc.
  • Charter Communications, Inc.
  • Comcast Corporation
  • Cox Communications, Inc.
  • CTS Telecom Inc.
  • Digicel Group
  • DirecTV LLC
  • DISH Network LLC
  • D-Link Systems, Inc.
  • Frontier Communications Corporation
  • Koninklijke KPN N.V.
  • Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd.
  • Orange SA
  • Rogers Communications, Inc.
  • Swisscom AG
  • TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC
  • Telefonica SA
  • Vodafone Group PLC

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

