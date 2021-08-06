Invitation to Bank Norwegian results presentation for Q2 2021

Bank Norwegian ASA reports the results for the second quarter 2021 on Friday 13 August, 2021 at 07.00 CET. A results presentation will be held through webcast at 08.30 CET. The presentation will be held by Interim CEO and CFO Klara Lise Aasen.

Link to the webcast will be made available on the company's website: https://www.banknorwegian.no/OmOss/InvestorRelations/Presentations







Contact persons:

Klara Lise Aasen, Interim CEO and CFO, tel: +47 47 63 55 83

Mats Benserud, Head of Treasury, tel: +47 95 89 15 39





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

