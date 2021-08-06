Hudson Global Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON), a leading global total talent solutions company, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

2021 Second Quarter Summary

Revenue of $39.7 million increased 61.5% from the second quarter of 2020 and 41.4% in constant currency.

Adjusted net revenue of $15.1 million increased 69.0% from the second quarter of 2020 and 52.7% in constant currency.

Net loss decreased to $0.1 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $0.8 million, or $0.27 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP measure)* was $0.15 compared to adjusted net loss per diluted share of $0.13 in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)* was $1.7 million compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Total cash including restricted cash was $24.5 million at June 30, 2021.



“Our business exhibited strong growth in revenue, adjusted net revenue, and adjusted EBITDA across each of our three regions in the second quarter of 2021 versus the prior year quarter,” said Jeff Eberwein, Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Global. “I am very proud of how well our team has responded to and capitalized on the rebound in demand for our services. I am also encouraged by our pace of new business wins so far this year as well as the robust growth of our sales pipeline.”

* The Company provides non-GAAP measures as a supplement to financial results based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Constant currency, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA, adjusted net income or loss, and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are defined in the segment tables at the end of this release and a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included within such segment tables.

Regional Highlights

All growth rate comparisons are in constant currency.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific revenue of $28.8 million increased 32% and adjusted net revenue of $6.9 million increased 26% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. EBITDA was $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to EBITDA of $1.0 million in the same period one year ago, and adjusted EBITDA was $1.4 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Americas

In the second quarter of 2021, Americas revenue of $5.4 million increased 139% and adjusted net revenue of $5.0 million increased 159% from the second quarter of 2020. Strong organic growth in the Americas as well as the acquisition of Coit Group in Q4 2020 contributed to the region's top line growth. EBITDA loss decreased to $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to EBITDA loss of $0.9 million in same period last year. The region recorded adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.6 million a year ago.

Europe

Europe revenue in the second quarter of 2021 increased 39% to $5.5 million and adjusted net revenue of $3.2 million increased 30% from the second quarter of 2020. EBITDA increased to $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to EBITDA of $0.3 million in the same period one year ago. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Corporate Costs

In the second quarter of 2021, the Company's corporate costs were $0.8 million, flat versus the prior year quarter. Corporate costs for each of the second quarters of 2021 and 2020 excluded non-recurring expenses of $0.1 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company ended the second quarter of 2021 with $24.5 million in cash, including $0.3 million in restricted cash. The Company generated $1.0 million in cash flow from operations during the second quarter of 2021, compared to $1.9 million of cash flow from operations in the second quarter of 2020.

Share Repurchase Program

Since the beginning of 2019, the Company has reduced its share count by 16% and continues to view share repurchases as an attractive use of capital. Under its $10 million common stock share repurchase program, the Company has $1.7 million remaining.

COVID-19 Update

The Company is vigilantly monitoring the business environment surrounding COVID-19 and continues to proactively address this situation as it evolves. The Company believes it can continue to take appropriate actions to manage the business in this challenging environment due to the flexibility of its workforce and the strength of its balance sheet.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we develop tailored talent solutions designed to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.

For more information, please visit us at hudsonrpo.com or contact us at ir@hudsonrpo.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Financial Tables Follow

HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 39,674 $ 24,573 $ 74,135 $ 48,704 Operating expenses: Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses 24,583 15,643 46,326 29,976 Salaries and related 12,281 8,335 22,871 16,552 Other selling, general and administrative 2,402 1,454 4,402 3,535 Depreciation and amortization 113 24 223 48 Total operating expenses 39,379 25,456 73,822 50,111 Operating income (loss) 295 (883 ) 313 (1,407 ) Non-operating income (expense): Interest income, net 9 40 19 119 Other (expense) income, net (37 ) 337 (90 ) 378 Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes 267 (506 ) 242 (910 ) Provision for income taxes 389 266 567 373 Net loss $ (122 ) $ (772 ) $ (325 ) $ (1,283 ) Basic and diluted loss per share: Loss per share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.43 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 2,906 2,839 2,899 2,952 Diluted 2,906 2,839 2,899 2,952









HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,195 $ 25,806 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1 and $10, respectively 19,569 13,445 Restricted cash, current 116 152 Prepaid and other 817 889 Total current assets 44,697 40,292 Property and equipment, net 174 115 Operating lease right-of-use assets 630 210 Deferred tax assets 1,253 1,037 Restricted cash 217 241 Goodwill 2,088 2,088 Intangible assets, net 1,240 1,400 Other assets 4 3 Total assets $ 50,303 $ 45,386 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 538 $ 576 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 13,203 9,241 Operating lease obligations, current 396 192 Total current liabilities 14,137 10,009 Income tax payable 923 887 Operating lease obligations 243 22 Other liabilities 197 188 Total liabilities 15,500 11,106 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000 shares authorized; 3,677 and

3,672 shares issued; 2,690 and 2,685 shares outstanding, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 487,921 486,825 Accumulated deficit (438,075 ) (437,750 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of applicable tax 282 526 Treasury stock, 987 and 987 shares, respectively, at cost (15,329 ) (15,325 ) Total stockholders' equity 34,803 34,280 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 50,303 $ 45,386









HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. SEGMENT ANALYSIS - QUARTER TO DATE (continued) RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Asia

Pacific Americas Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 28,801 $ 5,366 $ 5,507 $ — $ 39,674 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 6,880 $ 4,993 $ 3,218 $ — $ 15,091 Net loss $ (122 ) Provision from income taxes 389 Interest income, net (9 ) Depreciation and amortization 113 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 1,003 $ (173 ) $ 476 $ (935 ) 371 Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 351 94 85 (493 ) 37 Stock-based compensation expense 86 145 62 501 794 Non-recurring severance and professional fees — 8 — 82 90 Compensation expense related to the Coit acquisition (3) — 390 — — 390 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 1,440 $ 464 $ 623 $ (845 ) $ 1,682 For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Asia

Pacific Americas Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 18,833 $ 2,206 $ 3,534 $ — $ 24,573 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 4,818 $ 1,893 $ 2,219 $ — $ 8,930 Net loss $ (772 ) Provision for income taxes 266 Interest income, net (40 ) Depreciation and amortization 24 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 1,025 $ (918 ) $ 300 $ (929 ) (522 ) Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges (86 ) 23 (209 ) (65 ) (337 ) Stock-based compensation expense 14 (10 ) 2 87 93 Non-recurring severance and professional fees — 318 — 81 399 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 953 $ (587 ) $ 93 $ (826 ) $ (367 )





(1) Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income, business reorganization expenses, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring expenses (“adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies. (3) Represents compensation expense payable to the principals of Coit per the terms of the acquisition agreement, including a promissory note, common stock, and earn-out payments.





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. SEGMENT ANALYSIS - YEAR TO DATE (continued) RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Asia

Pacific Americas Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 54,141 $ 9,927 $ 10,067 $ — $ 74,135 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 12,638 $ 9,202 $ 5,969 $ — $ 27,809 Net loss $ (325 ) Provision from income taxes 567 Interest income, net (19 ) Depreciation and amortization 223 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 1,765 $ (451 ) $ 546 $ (1,414 ) 446 Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 667 159 224 (960 ) 90 Stock-based compensation expense 129 256 81 630 1,096 Non-recurring severance and professional fees — 23 — 99 122 Compensation expense related to the Coit acquisition (3) — 681 — — 681 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 2,561 $ 668 $ 851 $ (1,645 ) $ 2,435 For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Asia

Pacific Americas Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 35,784 $ 5,394 $ 7,526 $ — $ 48,704 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 9,329 $ 4,753 $ 4,646 $ — $ 18,728 Net loss $ (1,283 ) Provision for income taxes 373 Interest income, net (119 ) Depreciation and amortization 48 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 1,362 $ (978 ) $ 363 $ (1,728 ) (981 ) Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 104 160 (208 ) (434 ) (378 ) Stock-based compensation expense 38 (4 ) 4 199 237 Non-recurring severance and professional fees — 318 — 359 677 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 1,504 $ (504 ) $ 159 $ (1,604 ) $ (445 )





(1) Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income, business reorganization expenses, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring expenses (“adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies. (3) Represents compensation expense payable to the principals of Coit per the terms of the acquisition agreement, including a promissory note, common stock, and earn-out payments.





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CONSTANT CURRENCY MEASURES

(in thousands) (unaudited)

The Company operates on a global basis, with the majority of its revenue generated outside of the United States. Accordingly, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates can affect its results of operations. Constant currency information compares financial results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The Company defines the term “constant currency” to mean that financial data for a previously reported period are translated into U.S. dollars using the same foreign currency exchange rates that were used to translate financial data for the current period. Changes in revenue, adjusted net revenue, selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A"), other non-operating income (expense), operating income (loss) and EBITDA (loss) include the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company’s management reviews and analyzes business results in constant currency and believes these results better represent the Company’s underlying business trends. The Company believes that these calculations are a useful measure, indicating the actual change in operations. There are no significant gains or losses on foreign currency transactions between subsidiaries. Therefore, changes in foreign currency exchange rates generally impact only reported earnings.





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 As As Currency Constant reported reported translation currency Revenue: Asia Pacific $ 28,801 $ 18,833 $ 3,020 $ 21,853 Americas 5,366 2,206 39 2,245 Europe 5,507 3,534 426 3,960 Total $ 39,674 $ 24,573 $ 3,485 $ 28,058 Adjusted net revenue (1) Asia Pacific $ 6,880 $ 4,818 $ 658 $ 5,476 Americas 4,993 1,893 38 1,931 Europe 3,218 2,219 258 2,477 Total $ 15,091 $ 8,930 $ 954 $ 9,884 SG&A:(2) Asia Pacific $ 5,542 $ 3,878 $ 516 $ 4,394 Americas 5,058 2,790 42 2,832 Europe 2,656 2,127 251 2,378 Corporate 1,427 994 (1 ) 993 Total $ 14,683 $ 9,789 $ 808 $ 10,597 Operating income (loss): Asia Pacific $ 1,338 $ 927 $ 135 $ 1,062 Americas (168 ) (900 ) (5 ) (905 ) Europe 553 85 7 92 Corporate (1,428 ) (995 ) — (995 ) Total $ 295 $ (883 ) $ 137 $ (746 ) EBITDA (loss): Asia Pacific $ 1,003 $ 1,025 $ 155 $ 1,180 Americas (173 ) (918 ) (2 ) (920 ) Europe 476 300 36 336 Corporate (935 ) (929 ) — (929 ) Total $ 371 $ (522 ) $ 189 $ (333 )





(1) Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) SG&A is a measure that management uses to evaluate the segments’ expenses and includes salaries and related costs and other selling, general and administrative costs.





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER DILUTED SHARE

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Adjusted Diluted Shares Per Diluted For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Net Income Outstanding (1) Share Net loss $ (122 ) 2,906 $ (0.04 ) Non-recurring items (after-tax) 90 2,974 0.03 Compensation expense related to the Coit acquisition (after tax) (2) 482 2,974 0.16 Adjusted net income (3) $ 450 2,974 $ 0.15





Adjusted Diluted Shares Per Diluted For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Net Loss Outstanding Share Net loss $ (772 ) 2,839 $ (0.27 ) Non-recurring items (after-tax) 399 2,839 0.14 Adjusted net loss (3) $ (373 ) 2,839 $ (0.13 )



