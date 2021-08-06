New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Brazil High-Level Disinfectants & Terminal Sterilization Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Compound, By Type, By End-use And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126824/?utm_source=GNW



Brazil High-Level Disinfectants & Terminal Sterilization Services Market Growth & Trends



The Brazil high-level disinfectants and terminal sterilization services market size is expected to reach USD 3.36 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028. The current advent of novel COVID-19 pandemic has led to the growing demand for high-level disinfectants & terminal sterilization services in the Brazilian market. As more and more individuals are getting infected, it is likely to create the demand for critical care equipment, which is leading to significant demand for high-level disinfectants & terminal sterilization equipment. This is anticipated to provide plenty of opportunities for market players in the country.



Increasing incidence of food poisoning due to the lack of maintenance of proper household hygiene may boost the demand for domestic disinfectant solutions.For instance, according to the Brazilian Ministry of Health, around 1,524 outbreaks of food-borne diseases were recorded between 2000 and 2018, with 219,909 individuals sickened and 167 deaths.



This is, in turn, boosting the market growth.



Moreover, increasing pressure on commercial sectors to adhere to stringent rules and regulations framed by government regulatory agencies is boosting the demand for disinfectants and sterilization services in these industries.For instance, every year, around 80% of hotels and motels in Brazil experience problems due to the presence of mosquitoes, giving rise to a negative reaction from various social media platforms.



As a result, the hospitality industries are significantly increasing the usage of disinfectants and urging their employees to maintain proper hygiene.



Furthermore, the introduction of innovative products and the incorporation of new technologies by market players are expected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.For instance, in November 2020, Matachana Group introduced the new S1500 Series.



It is a bulk-capacity steam sterilizer with multiple advantages, such as easy maintenance and easy connectivity, which can be used at research centers and laboratories.



Brazil High-Level Disinfectants & Terminal Sterilization Services Market Report Highlights

• By compound, the aldehydes segment dominated the overall market with a share of 29.61% in 2020. This is due to the high prevalence of HAIs caused due to the improper reprocessing of surgical units

• On the basis of type, the ethylene oxide segment dominated the market with a share of 34.96% in 2020 owing to the wide application of this technique in sterilizing most medical devices

• Based on end use, the hospitals segment dominated the market with a share of 54.00% in 2020 owing to a rise in the number of surgical procedures and a continuously growing patient pool in Brazil

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126824/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________