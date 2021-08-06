Global Metal Roofing Market Research Report (2020 to 2026) - by Product, Construction Type, End-user and Region

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Roofing Market Research Report by Product, by Construction Type, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Metal Roofing Market size was estimated at USD 7,721.67 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 8,585.97 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 11.53% to reach USD 14,862.78 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Metal Roofing to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the Metal Roofing Market was examined across Bare metal, Pre-painted, Pre-printed, Standing seam, and Stone coated.

Based on Metal Type, the Metal Roofing Market was examined across Aluminum, Copper, and Steel.

Based on Construction Type, the Metal Roofing Market was examined across New construction and Reroof & Repair.

Based on End User, the Metal Roofing Market was examined across Commercial Offices and Residential.

Based on Geography, the Metal Roofing Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Metal Roofing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Metal Roofing Market, including ABC Supply Co., Inc., ATAS International, Inc., Atlas Roofing Corporation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BHP Limited, Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., DECRA Roofing Systems, Inc, GAF Materials Corporation, Ideal Roofing Company Limited Manufacturers, IKO Industries Ltd., Kingspan Group PLC, LafargeHolcim Ltd, Linyi Jinhu Color Coating Aluminum Industry Co., Ltd, McElroy Metal, Inc., Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, NCI Building Systems, Inc., Nucor Building Systems, OmniMax International, Inc. by Strategic Value Partners, LLC, Owens Corning, Sika AG, Standard Industries, TAMKO Building Products LLC, Tata Steel Ltd, and Union Corrugating Company.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Metal Roofing Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Metal Roofing Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Metal Roofing Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Metal Roofing Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Metal Roofing Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Metal Roofing Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Metal Roofing Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Key advantage over conventional roofing

5.1.1.2. Rising urbanisation and development in the construction industry

5.1.1.3. Increasingly used in residential and non-residential fields

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Limitations of metal roofing in the rainy and snowy weather conditions

5.1.2.2. Volatility in raw material prices

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Attractive investment by the government of the developing economies

5.1.3.2. Emergence of construction projects across hospitals, school, and hotels

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. High investment and capital cost

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Metal Roofing Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Bare metal

6.3. Pre-painted

6.4. Pre-printed

6.5. Standing seam

6.6. Stone coated



7. Metal Roofing Market, by Metal Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Aluminum

7.3. Copper

7.4. Steel



8. Metal Roofing Market, by Construction Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. New construction

8.3. Reroof & Repair



9. Metal Roofing Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Commercial Offices

9.3. Residential



10. Americas Metal Roofing Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Metal Roofing Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Metal Roofing Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. ABC Supply Co., Inc.

14.2. ATAS International, Inc.

14.3. Atlas Roofing Corporation

14.4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

14.5. BHP Limited

14.6. Carlisle Companies Incorporated

14.7. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

14.8. DECRA Roofing Systems, Inc

14.9. GAF Materials Corporation

14.10. Ideal Roofing Company Limited Manufacturers

14.11. IKO Industries Ltd.

14.12. Kingspan Group PLC

14.13. LafargeHolcim Ltd

14.14. Linyi Jinhu Color Coating Aluminum Industry Co., Ltd

14.15. McElroy Metal, Inc.

14.16. Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation

14.17. NCI Building Systems, Inc.

14.18. Nucor Building Systems

14.19. OmniMax International, Inc. by Strategic Value Partners, LLC

14.20. Owens Corning

14.21. Sika AG

14.22. Standard Industries

14.23. TAMKO Building Products LLC

14.24. Tata Steel Ltd

14.25. Union Corrugating Company



15. Appendix



