$70.38 Billion Dry Construction Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Arauco, Armstrong World Industries and Knauf Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry Construction Market Research Report by Type, by Application, by System, by Industry Trends, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Dry Construction Market size was estimated at USD 70.38 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 74.58 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.30% to reach USD 101.59 Billion by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Dry Construction to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Type, the Dry Construction Market was examined across Boarding and Supporting Framework. The Boarding was further studied across Boarding Market, By Application and Boarding Market, By Region. The Supporting Framework was further studied across Supporting Framework Market, By Application and Supporting Framework Market, By Region.
- Based on Material, the Dry Construction Market was examined across Metal, Plasterboard, Plastic, and Wood.
- Based on Application, the Dry Construction Market was examined across Non-Residential Application and residential application.
- Based on System, the Dry Construction Market was examined across Ceiling System, Flooring System, and Wall System.
- Based on Industry Trends, the Dry Construction Market was examined across Industry Trends, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, and Value Chain Analysis. The Porter's Five Forces Analysis was further studied across Bargaining Power of Buyers, Bargaining Power of Suppliers, Intensity of Rivalry, Threat of New Entrants, and Threat of Substitutes.
- Based on Geography, the Dry Construction Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Dry Construction Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Dry Construction Market, including Arauco SA, Armstrong World Industries, Inc., AWI Licensing LLC, Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd., CSR Limited, Etex Building Performance Limited, Fibran S.A., Fletcher Building Limited, Knauf Limited, Kronoplus Limited, Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt Ltd., Masterplast Group, NIPPON STEEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD., PABCO Building Products, LLC, Saint-Gobain Group, USG BORAL, voestalpine Metal Forming GmbH, Winstone Wallboards Limited, Xella Group, and Xella International GmbH.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Dry Construction Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Dry Construction Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Dry Construction Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Dry Construction Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Dry Construction Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Dry Construction Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Dry Construction Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising construction industry and the adoption of lightweight construction materials
5.1.1.2. Increasing demand for dry construction due to the urbanization and industrial growth
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High cost associated with dry construction materials
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Rising awareness regarding global warming and various environmental issues
5.1.3.2. Increasing investments in the research and development
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Issues related to disposal of synthetic material
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Dry Construction Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Boarding
6.2.1. Boarding Market, By Application
6.2.2. Boarding Market, By Region
6.3. Supporting Framework
6.3.1. Supporting Framework Market, By Application
6.3.2. Supporting Framework Market, By Region
7. Dry Construction Market, by Material
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Metal
7.3. Plasterboard
7.4. Plastic
7.5. Wood
8. Dry Construction Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Non-Residential Application
8.3. residential application
9. Dry Construction Market, by System
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Ceiling System
9.3. Flooring System
9.4. Wall System
10. Dry Construction Market, by Industry Trends
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Industry Trends
10.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
10.3.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers
10.3.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
10.3.3. Intensity of Rivalry
10.3.4. Threat of New Entrants
10.3.5. Threat of Substitutes
10.4. Supply Chain Analysis
10.5. Value Chain Analysis
11. Americas Dry Construction Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States
12. Asia-Pacific Dry Construction Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Thailand
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Dry Construction Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. Arauco SA
15.2. Armstrong World Industries, Inc.
15.3. AWI Licensing LLC
15.4. Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.
15.5. CSR Limited
15.6. Etex Building Performance Limited
15.7. Fibran S.A.
15.8. Fletcher Building Limited
15.9. Knauf Limited
15.10. Kronoplus Limited
15.11. Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt Ltd.
15.12. Masterplast Group
15.13. NIPPON STEEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
15.14. PABCO Building Products, LLC
15.15. Saint-Gobain Group
15.16. USG BORAL
15.17. voestalpine Metal Forming GmbH
15.18. Winstone Wallboards Limited
15.19. Xella Group
15.20. Xella International GmbH
16. Appendix
