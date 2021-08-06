$70.38 Billion Dry Construction Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Arauco, Armstrong World Industries and Knauf Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry Construction Market Research Report by Type, by Application, by System, by Industry Trends, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Dry Construction Market size was estimated at USD 70.38 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 74.58 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.30% to reach USD 101.59 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Dry Construction to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the Dry Construction Market was examined across Boarding and Supporting Framework. The Boarding was further studied across Boarding Market, By Application and Boarding Market, By Region. The Supporting Framework was further studied across Supporting Framework Market, By Application and Supporting Framework Market, By Region.

Based on Material, the Dry Construction Market was examined across Metal, Plasterboard, Plastic, and Wood.

Based on Application, the Dry Construction Market was examined across Non-Residential Application and residential application.

Based on System, the Dry Construction Market was examined across Ceiling System, Flooring System, and Wall System.

Based on Industry Trends, the Dry Construction Market was examined across Industry Trends, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, and Value Chain Analysis. The Porter's Five Forces Analysis was further studied across Bargaining Power of Buyers, Bargaining Power of Suppliers, Intensity of Rivalry, Threat of New Entrants, and Threat of Substitutes.

Based on Geography, the Dry Construction Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Dry Construction Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Dry Construction Market, including Arauco SA, Armstrong World Industries, Inc., AWI Licensing LLC, Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd., CSR Limited, Etex Building Performance Limited, Fibran S.A., Fletcher Building Limited, Knauf Limited, Kronoplus Limited, Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt Ltd., Masterplast Group, NIPPON STEEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD., PABCO Building Products, LLC, Saint-Gobain Group, USG BORAL, voestalpine Metal Forming GmbH, Winstone Wallboards Limited, Xella Group, and Xella International GmbH.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Dry Construction Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Dry Construction Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Dry Construction Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Dry Construction Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Dry Construction Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Dry Construction Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Dry Construction Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising construction industry and the adoption of lightweight construction materials

5.1.1.2. Increasing demand for dry construction due to the urbanization and industrial growth

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost associated with dry construction materials

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rising awareness regarding global warming and various environmental issues

5.1.3.2. Increasing investments in the research and development

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Issues related to disposal of synthetic material

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Dry Construction Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Boarding

6.2.1. Boarding Market, By Application

6.2.2. Boarding Market, By Region

6.3. Supporting Framework

6.3.1. Supporting Framework Market, By Application

6.3.2. Supporting Framework Market, By Region



7. Dry Construction Market, by Material

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Metal

7.3. Plasterboard

7.4. Plastic

7.5. Wood



8. Dry Construction Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Non-Residential Application

8.3. residential application



9. Dry Construction Market, by System

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Ceiling System

9.3. Flooring System

9.4. Wall System



10. Dry Construction Market, by Industry Trends

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Industry Trends

10.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.3.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.3.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3.3. Intensity of Rivalry

10.3.4. Threat of New Entrants

10.3.5. Threat of Substitutes

10.4. Supply Chain Analysis

10.5. Value Chain Analysis



11. Americas Dry Construction Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Dry Construction Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Dry Construction Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. Arauco SA

15.2. Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

15.3. AWI Licensing LLC

15.4. Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.

15.5. CSR Limited

15.6. Etex Building Performance Limited

15.7. Fibran S.A.

15.8. Fletcher Building Limited

15.9. Knauf Limited

15.10. Kronoplus Limited

15.11. Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt Ltd.

15.12. Masterplast Group

15.13. NIPPON STEEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.

15.14. PABCO Building Products, LLC

15.15. Saint-Gobain Group

15.16. USG BORAL

15.17. voestalpine Metal Forming GmbH

15.18. Winstone Wallboards Limited

15.19. Xella Group

15.20. Xella International GmbH



16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/guh41g