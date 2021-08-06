New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Brewer’s Spent Yeast Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106865/?utm_source=GNW



The Europe brewer’s spent yeast market size is expected to reach USD 1.48 million by 2028., expanding at a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period. The growing use of brewer’s spent yeast as an economic and low-cost nutritional additive is one of the major factors driving the market growth.



The presence of numerous beer producers in Europe with large-scale production capacities has resulted in ample availability of brewer’s by-products such as Brewer’s Spent Yeast (BSY) and Brewer’s Spent Grains (BSG). The ongoing developments for the extraction of proteins in BSYand expanding applications of food-grade BSY, such as non-GMO vegan egg white substitute made from the spent yeast, are expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.



The brewer’s spent yeast is a good source of protein, vitamin, mainly vitamin B complex, as well as other ingredients such as beta-glucans, mono, and oligosaccharides, that have a high value in the nutraceutical industry.The composition and quantity of the amino acids in spent yeast are critical nutritional elements utilized in food supplements consumed to maintain nitrogen supply to the body and balance growth of human muscle and atrophy.



The flavor-enhancing amino acids in spent yeast are also used in the food industry due to the presence of alanine, glycine, aspartic acid, and glutamic acid.



Germany accounted for the highest market share estimated in the region.The Presence of major global players in the food industry, such as Dr.



Oetker, along with the innovative and competitive landscape, and the industry’s openness to adopting novel ingredients for various applications in functional foods has contributed to the market growth. For instance, mannoproteins found in the cell walls of BSY are used as bio-emulsifiers in the food industry and are considered to be a healthy alternative to common emulsification agents such as palm oil.



The rising popularity of brewer’s spent yeast in the food industry along with the increased R&D investment for the product by food supplement companies to expand the utilization of product across different applications is expected to solidify the product’s growth over the forecast period.For instance, the research in the application of BSY in oil microencapsulation has led to the successful utilization of spent yeast hydrolysate as a cost-effective carrier material.



The market is marked by the presence of companies that are vertically integrated to manufacture brewer’s spent yeast as well as the subsequent food applications as feed and food supplements. For instance, NOW Foods is forward integrated to manufacture debittered Brewer’s Yeast Powder branded as a vegan superfood.



• Liquid brewer’s spent yeast generated a revenue of USD 437.14 thousand in 2020. This category dominates the industry as of 2020, as it requires low processing cost and can be utilized as animal feed supplements with minimal processing, which has resulted in the product being widely used across Europe by farmers and animal breeders

• Dry brewer’s spent yeast is used in the form of extract or functional ingredient for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic applications. It is preferred over liquid yeast as it is easier to store and transport. The low susceptibility of dry yeast for spoilage is likely to contribute to the high CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period. The feasibility of the distribution of dry yeast is expected to result in high growth of the type segment

• The feed supplement segment is estimated to be the largest application segment, primarily driven by the rapidly developing animal feed industry. BSY not only proves to be a cost-effective alternative to traditional feed additives due to abundant availability throughout the year but also helps cut back the agro-industrial waste by introducing it into a new value chain

• The food supplement segment accounted for a revenue market share of 26.7% in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the innovative products made from spent yeast such as BSY autolysates characterized by desired content of free amino acids derived from precise time-controlled autolysis resulting in products with custom-designed functional properties

