Corrugated Board Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Flute Type, By Board Style, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

The global corrugated board market size is expected to reach USD 149.7 billion by 2028., expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. The product demand is projected to be driven by the growth in e-commerce packaging and the rising usage of eco-friendly packaging solutions across the world due to strict regulations by regional governments.



The increased dependency on e-commerce retail supported by growing smartphone and internet usage in countries, such as China and India, has resulted in the growth of home delivery services, accelerating the demand for safer packaging solutions. Increasing penetration of the e-commerce industry in emerging economies with a rising trend of m-commerce is expected to fuel the market growth.



Boxes made up of corrugated boards provide cost-effective and sustainable transportation of the goods, which drives their demand in the packaging industry.The lower weight of single-wall style boards is expected to drive the market.



Lowering the packaging weight further reduces the space required for storage, eventually reducing the overall shipping cost of the products. Therefore, the single wall board style is likely to witness the fastest CAGR in the forecast period.



The corrugated boards are deemed safe for packaging various goods and increasing their shelf life by protecting them from environmental conditions, such as temperature changes and external pressure.Therefore, paper-based packaging is being adopted in multiple end-use industries, such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, electronics, and others.



The growing food service and FMCG markets globally are also among the key factors driving the product demand.



The market in Europe is expected to hold a market share of over 29% by 2028 due to a growing demand for the packaging of products like fresh food and personal care.Stockpiling of such essential products during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 further led to a surge in demand for packaging products.



The spike in demand resulted in a gap between the supply of raw materials, such as Old Corrugated Containers (OCC), and the distribution of finished products.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 2028 due to supportive government initiatives that promote the usage of paper packaging solutions. Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs), as well as investments in the number of projects in the packaging in Asian countries, are likely to grow at a rapid pace fueling the market growth.



For instance, the report, ‘Global Forest Products Facts And Figures 2018’ of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, states that China is one of the largest paper and paperboard producers globally accounting for 104 million tonnes of production in 2018. Therefore, increasing paperboard demand with rising production capacity would favor the growth of the market growth in the region.



Corrugated Board Market Report Highlights

• The A-Flute type segment is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period

• A-flute is the thickest type among all flute types and provides an excellent cushioning effect, which makes it suitable for use in the packaging of fragile and delicate products

• The double wall board style segment accounted for 23% of revenue share in 2020

• It is suitable for shipping bulky or high-priced precious products due to a double layer of a corrugated medium that offers greater protection from stress and prevents breakage or damage to the packed items

• Companies have been trying to increase their production capabilities and expand their geographic reach

• For instance, in October 2018, Smurfit Kappa acquired a corrugated plant called Avala Ada d.o.o. Beograd and Fabrika Hartije d.o.o. Beograd (‘FHB’) in Belgrade to expand the footprint of Smurfit Kappa in Southeast Europe

