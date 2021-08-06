KVM Switch Market to Touch USD 711.8 Million at 1.8% CAGR by 2025 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global KVM Switch Market information by Type, User, Size, Vertical and Region – forecast to 2027” the market was valued at USD 606.9 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 711.8 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 1.8%.

KVM Switch Market Scope:

KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) switch, simply put, is a hardware device that enables server administrators in controlling multiple computing devices from a video display monitor, single, keyboard, and mouse. KVM switch-based system performs the functions such as management, monitoring, and control of an enterprise environment from a central location. KVM switches are generally deployed in data centers that have multiple servers and computers in a single server rack. The datacenter personnel can connect to any server rapidly in the rack with a KVM switch enabling the personnel in controlling several computers from a single KVM device. These KVM switches also enable USB devices and switch audio for instance printers between the different computers.

Dominant Key Players on KVM Switch Market Covered Are:

APC (US), Raritan Inc. (US)

Network Technologies Inc. (US)

Fujitsu Ltd (Japan)

Belkin International, Inc. (US)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US)

Vertiv Co.(US)

IOGEAR (US)

Dell Inc. (US)

Aten International Co., Ltd (Taiwan)

D-Link Corporation (Taiwan)

Tripp Lite (US)

Lantronix, Inc. (US)

Belden Inc. (US)

Adder Technology (UK)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7716

KVM Switch Market Trends

According to the MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the global KVM switch market share. Some of these entail the rising number of data centers globally, increased need for KVM switches, the growing awareness of the benefits of KVM switches such as energy efficiency, space, and cost reduction, increasing adoption of data server infrastructure by SMEs, rise in the use of smart KVM solutions in industrial applications, adoption for KVM through optical fibre as these are space saving and energy-efficient, technological advances in the product, increasing need for data storage devices and drivers by enterprises, advances in edge computing, government regulations, cloud computing, progress in smart computing devices, and high data center operational cost.

On the contrary, complexities with running the application may limit the global KVM (Keyboard, Video, and Mouse) switch market growth over the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on KVM Switch Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/kvm-switch-market-7716

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive analysis of the global KVM switch market based on type, user type, organization size, and vertical.

By type, the global KVM switch market is segmented into serial console, KVM high performance switch, KVM secure switch, KVM IP switch, and KVM desktop switch. Of these, the KVM IP switch will lead the market over the forecast period meanwhile the KVM high performance switch and KVM secure switch will grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period.

By user type, the global KVM switch market is segmented into multi user and single user. Of these, the multi user segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By organization size, the global KVM switch market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Of these, the SMEs will spearhead the market over the forecast period for the large number of startups coming up across the globe.

By vertical, the global KVM switch market is segmented into media and entertainment, healthcare, retail, aviation, marine, military and defense, government, IT and telecom, and others. Of these, the IT and telecom segment will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period for the ever-growing need for KVM switches from server rooms and data centers.

Share your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/7716

Regional Analysis

North America to Rule KVM Switch Market

Geographically, the global KVM switch market is bifurcated into Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, & Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America will rule the market over the forecast period. Rapid boost in the construction of data centers, growing number of cloud computing companies, advancements in mobile computing, machine to machine (M2M), and internet of things (IoT), the growth of SOHO (small office/home office) and startups, highest number of data centers in the US, the wide expansion of mobile broadband, development in Big data analytics and cloud computing, the declining prices of servers, growing adoption of cloud computing businesses, and multinational companies investing in green digital infrastructures to power through renewable sources are adding to the global KVM switch market growth in the region.

APAC to Have Promising Growth in KVM Switch Market

In the APAC region, the global KVM switch market is predicted to have promising growth over the forecast period at a high CAGR. The relocation of data centers to South East Asian regions, leading companies such as Amazon, Google, and Microsoft building their data centers in the region, secured data protection or data sovereignty in China, Vietnam, and Indonesia are attracting multinational companies for building their data centers, and rapidly growing IT and telecom sector are adding to the global KVM switch market growth in the region.

In Europe & Rest of the World the global KVM switch market is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global KVM Switch Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several companies in the KVM switch market to put their business operations on halt to comply with the new rulings laid down by the government. Though overall need for digital services is likely to go up rapidly, the consequences of layoffs and lockdowns indicates that most businesses will face a crunch, cutting costs, and prospectively declaring bankruptcy. Higher center operations, particularly those with the hyperscale contract will be capable of weathering this, yet the small firms that operate in one or few cities with surplus customers may not, and this may impact the market growth till businesses become normal.

To Buy:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=7716

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter