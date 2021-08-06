Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market to Reach US$10 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798790/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.2% over the period 2020-2027.HMC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 29.3% CAGR to reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the HBM segment is readjusted to a revised 31.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.8% share of the global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 30% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 29.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$475.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 29.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.2% and 25.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 17 Featured)
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
- Arira Design
- ARM Ltd.
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
- Cray, Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
- Micron Technology, Inc.
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Open-Silicon, Inc.
- Rambus, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- SK Hynix, Inc.
- Xilinx Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798790/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM):
A Prelude
Massive Growth Projected for World HMC and HBM Market
HMC: Dominant Memory Type
EXHIBIT 1: Breakdown of Revenue Share (in %) for HMC and HBM
for the Years 2019 and 2025
HBM Demonstrates Fastest Growth
Recently Updated HBM 2 to Steer Robust Growth in HBM Uptake
HBM Vs. GDDR5 and DDR3: A Snapshot of Bandwidth Comparison
Central Processing Unit (CPU) Represents the Largest Product Type
Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) Emerges as Fastest Growing
Product Type
The United States: Single Largest Regional Market for HMC and
HBM Technologies
EXHIBIT 2: Breakdown of Revenue Share (in %) for USA and Rest
of World for the Years 2019 and 2025
China and Emerging Regions Demonstrate Fast Paced Growth
EXHIBIT 3: Global HMC and HBM Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest
of World, Europe, USA, Japan, and Canada
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Importance of High-Performance Computing Offers Broad-
based Opportunities for the HMC and HBM Market
EXHIBIT 4: Revenue Breakdown (in %) of Global High-Performance
Computing by End-Use Sector for the Year 2019
Escalating Bandwidth and Capacity Requirements of Modern Data
Centers Present Strong Business Case
EXHIBIT 5: Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the
Years 2016, 2018, 2020E, and 2022P
Prevailing Data Center Industry Trends Point Toward Robust
Growth Potential
EXHIBIT 6: Global Data Center Market (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019E):
New Floor Space Capacity Additions in Thousand Square Feet
A Review of Select New and Upcoming Mega Data Center Projects
Graphics: Niche Application Market
AI and Machine Learning Set to Accelerate Adoption of HMC and HBM
Advancements in Memory Bandwidth Critical for Growth of AI
EXHIBIT 7: World Market for AI (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017, 2019, 2022 and 2025
Miniaturization of Electronic Devices Benefit Market Prospects
Growing Adoption of Stacked DRAM Widens the Use Case of HMC and
HBM
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Memory Cube
(HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC)
and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for HMC by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for HMC by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &
2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for HBM by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for HBM by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &
2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for GPU by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for GPU by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &
2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for CPU by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for CPU by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &
2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for APU by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for APU by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &
2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for FPGA by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for FPGA by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for ASIC by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for ASIC by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Graphics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Graphics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for High-performance
Computing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for High-performance
Computing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Networking by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Networking by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Data Centers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Data Centers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Memory Cube
(HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Memory Type - HMC and
HBM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC)
and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Memory Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for HMC and HBM for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Memory Cube
(HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Product Type - GPU,
CPU, APU, FPGA and ASIC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC)
and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for GPU, CPU, APU, FPGA and ASIC for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Memory Cube
(HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Application -
Graphics, High-performance Computing, Networking and Data
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC)
and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphics, High-performance
Computing, Networking and Data Centers for the Years 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Memory
Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Memory Type - HMC
and HBM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory Cube
(HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Memory Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HMC and HBM for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Memory
Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Product Type -
GPU, CPU, APU, FPGA and ASIC - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory Cube
(HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for GPU, CPU, APU, FPGA and
ASIC for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Memory
Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Application -
Graphics, High-performance Computing, Networking and Data
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory Cube
(HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphics,
High-performance Computing, Networking and Data Centers for the
Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Memory
Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Memory Type - HMC
and HBM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC)
and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Memory Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for HMC and HBM for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Memory
Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Product Type -
GPU, CPU, APU, FPGA and ASIC - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC)
and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for GPU, CPU, APU, FPGA and ASIC for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Memory
Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Application -
Graphics, High-performance Computing, Networking and Data
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC)
and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphics, High-performance
Computing, Networking and Data Centers for the Years 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Memory
Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Memory Type - HMC
and HBM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC)
and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Memory Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for HMC and HBM for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Memory
Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Product Type -
GPU, CPU, APU, FPGA and ASIC - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC)
and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for GPU, CPU, APU, FPGA and ASIC for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: China Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Memory
Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Application -
Graphics, High-performance Computing, Networking and Data
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC)
and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphics, High-performance
Computing, Networking and Data Centers for the Years 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Memory
Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory Cube
(HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Memory
Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Memory Type - HMC
and HBM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory Cube
(HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Memory Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HMC and HBM for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Memory
Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Product Type -
GPU, CPU, APU, FPGA and ASIC - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory Cube
(HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for GPU, CPU, APU, FPGA and
ASIC for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Memory
Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Application -
Graphics, High-performance Computing, Networking and Data
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory Cube
(HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphics,
High-performance Computing, Networking and Data Centers for the
Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 57: France Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Memory
Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Memory Type - HMC
and HBM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory Cube
(HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Memory Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HMC and HBM for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Memory
Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Product Type -
GPU, CPU, APU, FPGA and ASIC - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory Cube
(HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for GPU, CPU, APU, FPGA and
ASIC for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Memory
Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Application -
Graphics, High-performance Computing, Networking and Data
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory Cube
(HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphics,
High-performance Computing, Networking and Data Centers for the
Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 63: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Memory
Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Memory Type - HMC
and HBM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory Cube
(HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Memory Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HMC and HBM for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Memory
Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Product Type -
GPU, CPU, APU, FPGA and ASIC - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory Cube
(HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for GPU, CPU, APU, FPGA and
ASIC for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Memory
Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Application -
Graphics, High-performance Computing, Networking and Data
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory Cube
(HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphics,
High-performance Computing, Networking and Data Centers for the
Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 69: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Memory
Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Memory Type - HMC
and HBM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC)
and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Memory Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for HMC and HBM for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Memory
Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Product Type -
GPU, CPU, APU, FPGA and ASIC - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC)
and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for GPU, CPU, APU, FPGA and ASIC for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Memory
Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Application -
Graphics, High-performance Computing, Networking and Data
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC)
and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphics, High-performance
Computing, Networking and Data Centers for the Years 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 75: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Memory Cube
(HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Memory Type - HMC and
HBM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC)
and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Memory Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for HMC and HBM for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Memory Cube
(HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Product Type - GPU,
CPU, APU, FPGA and ASIC - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC)
and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for GPU, CPU, APU, FPGA and ASIC for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid Memory Cube
(HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Application -
Graphics, High-performance Computing, Networking and Data
Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC)
and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphics, High-performance
Computing, Networking and Data Centers for the Years 2020 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 81: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid
Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Memory
Type - HMC and HBM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory
Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Memory Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HMC and HBM for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 83: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid
Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Product
Type - GPU, CPU, APU, FPGA and ASIC - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory
Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for GPU, CPU, APU, FPGA and
ASIC for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid
Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by
Application - Graphics, High-performance Computing, Networking
and Data Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory
Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphics,
High-performance Computing, Networking and Data Centers for the
Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid
Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Memory
Type - HMC and HBM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory
Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Memory Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HMC and HBM for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid
Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Product
Type - GPU, CPU, APU, FPGA and ASIC - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory
Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for GPU, CPU, APU, FPGA and
ASIC for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid
Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by
Application - Graphics, High-performance Computing, Networking
and Data Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory
Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphics,
High-performance Computing, Networking and Data Centers for the
Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 93: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid
Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Memory
Type - HMC and HBM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory
Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Memory Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HMC and HBM for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 95: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid
Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Product
Type - GPU, CPU, APU, FPGA and ASIC - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory
Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for GPU, CPU, APU, FPGA and
ASIC for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid
Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by
Application - Graphics, High-performance Computing, Networking
and Data Centers - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Memory
Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Graphics,
High-performance Computing, Networking and Data Centers for the
Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 17
