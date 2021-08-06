Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market to Reach US$10 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798790/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.2% over the period 2020-2027.HMC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 29.3% CAGR to reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the HBM segment is readjusted to a revised 31.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.8% share of the global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 30% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 29.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$475.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 29.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.2% and 25.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM):

A Prelude

Massive Growth Projected for World HMC and HBM Market

HMC: Dominant Memory Type

EXHIBIT 1: Breakdown of Revenue Share (in %) for HMC and HBM

for the Years 2019 and 2025

HBM Demonstrates Fastest Growth

Recently Updated HBM 2 to Steer Robust Growth in HBM Uptake

HBM Vs. GDDR5 and DDR3: A Snapshot of Bandwidth Comparison

Central Processing Unit (CPU) Represents the Largest Product Type

Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) Emerges as Fastest Growing

Product Type

The United States: Single Largest Regional Market for HMC and

HBM Technologies

EXHIBIT 2: Breakdown of Revenue Share (in %) for USA and Rest

of World for the Years 2019 and 2025

China and Emerging Regions Demonstrate Fast Paced Growth

EXHIBIT 3: Global HMC and HBM Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest

of World, Europe, USA, Japan, and Canada

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Importance of High-Performance Computing Offers Broad-

based Opportunities for the HMC and HBM Market

EXHIBIT 4: Revenue Breakdown (in %) of Global High-Performance

Computing by End-Use Sector for the Year 2019

Escalating Bandwidth and Capacity Requirements of Modern Data

Centers Present Strong Business Case

EXHIBIT 5: Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the

Years 2016, 2018, 2020E, and 2022P

Prevailing Data Center Industry Trends Point Toward Robust

Growth Potential

EXHIBIT 6: Global Data Center Market (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019E):

New Floor Space Capacity Additions in Thousand Square Feet

A Review of Select New and Upcoming Mega Data Center Projects

Graphics: Niche Application Market

AI and Machine Learning Set to Accelerate Adoption of HMC and HBM

Advancements in Memory Bandwidth Critical for Growth of AI

EXHIBIT 7: World Market for AI (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017, 2019, 2022 and 2025

Miniaturization of Electronic Devices Benefit Market Prospects

Growing Adoption of Stacked DRAM Widens the Use Case of HMC and

HBM



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 17

