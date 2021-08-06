Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market to Reach US$1.5 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798764/?utm_source=GNW

4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Polymeric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$936.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Monomeric segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.7% share of the global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$263.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$310 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$310 Million by the year 2027.



Oligomeric Segment Corners a 13.8% Share in 2020



In the global Oligomeric segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$101.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$135.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$196 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

An Introduction to Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS)

Growing Need to Protect Polymers from Extended Exposure to

Light and Heat Propels Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS)

Market

EXHIBIT 1: Efforts to Enhance Understanding of Polymer

Degradation & Stability Bring HALS into the Spotlight: Global

Polymers Market (In US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 and

2025

Polymeric Segment Emerges as a Major HALS Type

Packaging: The Largest Application Category in HALS Market

China and Asia-Pacific: High Growth Markets for HALS

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Plastics Production: A Significant Influencer of Demand

Dynamics in HALS Market

EXHIBIT 2: Global Plastics Production Output in Million Tons

for the Years 2009 through 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Global Plastics Production by Region/Country (in %):

2019E

Increasing Demand for Packaging Solutions from Food, Consumer

Goods and Industrial Sectors Augurs Well for the Market

EXHIBIT 4: Global Plastic Packaging Market: Revenues in US$

Billion for 2019, 2021 and 2025

Growing Demand for Food and Emergence of Greenhouses as Vital

Solutions to Increase Agriculture Production and Yield Augur

Well for HALS Market

EXHIBIT 5: Growing Demand for Greenhouse Films Favors HALS

Market: Greenhouse Films Market Size in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Rising Importance of Light Stabilizers in Automotive Parts

Protection Spurs Market Growth

EXHIBIT 6: Automotive OEM Coatings Market Size in US$ Billion

for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Automobile Production Trends to Influence Demand for HALS

EXHIBIT 7: Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units)

for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

EXHIBIT 8: Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for

the Years 2010-2024

Building & Construction Sector Poised to Benefit from the

Numerous Benefits of HALS

Roofing Membranes and Plastic Decking Market: Opportunity

Indicators

EXHIBIT 9: Roofing Membranes Market Worldwide: Size in US$

Billion for 2019, 2022 and 2025

EXHIBIT 10: Global Plastic Decking Market Value in US$ Billion

for 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Construction Industry?s Healthy Outlook Presents Favorable

Prospects for HALS Market

EXHIBIT 11: Projected Increase in Construction Investments

Favors Market: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion)

for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Focus on Increasing Capacity of Floating Solar Panel Systems

Promises Growth for HALS Market

EXHIBIT 12: Global Floating Solar Panels Market Value in US$

Million for the Years 2018, 2022, 2026

HALS Finds Increasing Use in Synthetic Fibers

Innovations & Advancements to Continue Driving Use of HALS in

Expanded Range of Applications

Potential Role of HALS in Increasing Methylammonium Lead Iodide

Perovskite?s Stability against Light and Oxygen

Effect of UV Stabilizers on Photo Degradation of Polypropylene

Films

Addition of UV Absorbers and HALS to Shell of Co-Extruded

Improves Anti-UV Aging and Mechanical Attributes

BASF?s HALS Finds Use in Manufacture of Non-Woven Fabrics

Songwon Develops UV Stabilizer Systems Based on Blend of HAL

and UV Absorber

Plastic Additives Offer Protection to 5G Base Stations from UV

Light

BASF Unveils Tinuvin 249 HALS for Wood and Metal Coatings

Manufacturers Adopt Strategies to Expand Global Operations



