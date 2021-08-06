Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2027

New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798733/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.5% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $904.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Healthcare Supply Chain Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$904.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$210 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.9% CAGR.



Hardware Segment to Record 9.8% CAGR



In the global Hardware segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$502.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$980.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$192.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 59 Featured)



Arvato Systems

Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (JDA Software)

Cardinal Health

Cerner

Global Healthcare Exchange

Harris Affinity

Hybrent

Infor

Jump Technologies

LLamasoft

LogiTag Systems

Manhattan Associates

McKesson Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Premier

SAP SE

TECSYS







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19-related Disruptions of Unprecedented Magnitude

Encumber and Complicate Global Healthcare Supply Chain

World Faces Unprecedented Shortage of PPE and Ventilators

Global Number of Infections & Patients Requiring Ventilator

Support

EXHIBIT 1: Market Penetration of Face Masks Worldwide in 1Q

2020 (In %)

Urgent Near-Term Fixes to Mitigate Shortages

Players Elevate Role-Play of Healthcare Supply Chain to

Counteract Unique Challenges

Outlook

Need for Agility and Visibility More than Ever Before

Cloud Solutions to Register Strong Growth

Healthcare Supply Chain Management: Key to Unleash Efficiency

and Cost Savings

Growing Significance of Healthcare supply chain

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Unfolds the Critical Significance of Automated

Healthcare Supply Chain and Need to Diversify Sourcing

COVID-19 Prompts Hospitals to Prioritize Optimization of Supply

Chain

Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Gains Prominence

EXHIBIT 1: Number of Connected Medical Devices in Million:

2018-2025

Blockchain Technology Addresses Healthcare Industry Supply

Chain Challenges

EXHIBIT 2: Blockchain Technology by Enduse Vertical: 2019

Growing Relevance of Big Data and Analytics

Global Market for Data Analytics by Type for the Years 2019 and

2025

Global Adoption Rates (in %) of Big Data Technologies by

Industry (2019E)

Collaboration: An Important Element of the Supply Chain Conundrum

Increasing Popularity of Telehealth Draws Attention

EXHIBIT 3: Global Telemedicine Market in US$ Billion: 2018,

2020, 2022 & 2024

Focus Intensifies on Orchestration

Connected Health to Modernize Healthcare Supply Chain

Healthcare Networks Focus on Supply Chain Management for Cost

Reduction and Higher Productivity

Group Purchasing Organizations & E-Procurement Technology

Address Challenges within Healthcare Supply Chain Management

Drones to Play Key Role in Healthcare Supply Chains

EXHIBIT 4: Global Market for Drones (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2022 and 2024

Healthcare Supply Chain Industry Challenges

Demand for Immediate Overnight Shipping

Efficient Recall Management

Inventory Shortage



