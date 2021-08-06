Global Healthcare BPO Market to Reach US$449.8 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare BPO Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798721/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$449.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Provider Service, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.1% CAGR to reach US$158.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Payer Service segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.2% share of the global Healthcare BPO market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Healthcare BPO market in the U.S. is estimated at US$73.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.63% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$77.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$77.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Pharmaceutical Service Segment Corners a 49.1% Share in 2020
In the global Pharmaceutical Service segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$97.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$167.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$51.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 61 Featured)
- Accenture Plc
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.
- Conduent, Inc.
- Covance, Inc.
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
- EXLService Holdings, Inc.
- GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- Genpact Limited
- HCL Technologies Limited
- Infosys BPM Limited
- IQVIA
- Lonza Group AG
- PAREXEL International Corp.
- Syneos Health
- Tata Consultancy Services Limited
- Wipro Limited
- WNS Global Services Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798721/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Outlook
Segment Review
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Accenture Plc (Ireland)
Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)
Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc. (USA)
Conduent, Inc. (USA)
Covance, Inc. (USA)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (USA)
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (USA)
EXLService Holdings, Inc. (USA)
GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (USA)
Genpact Limited (India)
HCL Technologies Limited (India)
Infosys BPM Limited (India)
IQVIA (USA)
Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)
PAREXEL International Corp. (USA)
Syneos Health (USA)
Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)
Wipro Limited (India)
WNS Global Services Ltd. (India)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Healthcare Costs to Drive Inclination towards BPO
Services
EXHIBIT 1: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2018 and 2030
EXHIBIT 2: Aging Population Burdens an Already Strained
Healthcare System: Global Population Statistics for the 65+
Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 3: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select
Countries for 2018
Regulatory Challenges Inflate the Demand for Healthcare BPO
ICD-10 Coding Standards and Impending Adoption of ICD-11
Standards: Potential for BPO Providers
With Many Benefits of Cloud Computing, ?The Cloud? Comes With a
Silver Lining for BPO Service Providers Struggling to Remain
Cost Competitive in the Era of Value Based Care
EXHIBIT 4: Inherent Advantages of Cloud Computing Make ?The
Cloud? a Game Changer in the Healthcare BPO Industry: Benefits
of Cloud Measured in % Efficiency Improvements & Cost
Reduction
Revenue Cycle Management Outsourcing Maximize Revenue
Collection Operations
EXHIBIT 5: Global Market for Revenue Cycle Management: Revenues
in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Reimbursement Changes Amplify Demand
Rise in Healthcare Industry Consolidation Boosts Growth
Opportunities
Select M&A Deals Involving Large Healthcare Firms
Healthcare BPO Market for Pharma Sector
EXHIBIT 6: Global Pharmaceutical R&D Spending (US$ Billion) for
the Years 2010 through 2020
Patent Cliffs in Pharma Industry Drive Dependence on BPO Providers
Major Pharma Drugs Losing Patents in 2019
Healthcare Analytics Services Address the Challenge of High
Data Volumes
Industry Witnesses a Surge in Near Shore Outsourcing
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare BPO by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Healthcare BPO by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare BPO by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Provider Service
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Provider Service by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Provider Service by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Payer Service by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Payer Service by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Payer Service by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical
Service by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Service by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Service
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Rise in Healthcare Costs Trigger the Need for Healthcare BPO
Services
Changing Regulations in the US: Implications for the Payer BPO
Market
EXHIBIT 7: Rising Healthcare Costs Drive Healthcare Reforms in
the US: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) for the
Period 2014-2019
EXHIBIT 8: Health Coverage in the US: Percentage Breakdown of
Number of Americans Covered by Source of Health Coverage for
the Years 2018 and 2028
EXHIBIT 9: Healthcare Reforms Lead to Reduced Uninsured
Population: Percentage of Uninsured Population for the Period
2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
EXHIBIT 10: Number of Medicare ACOs in the US for the Years
2012 through 2018
Market Analytics
Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare BPO by
Type - Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: USA Historic Review for Healthcare BPO by Type -
Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: USA 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare BPO by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Provider Service, Payer
Service and Pharmaceutical Service for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare BPO
by Type - Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: Canada Historic Review for Healthcare BPO by Type -
Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare BPO by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Provider Service,
Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare BPO by
Type - Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Healthcare BPO by Type -
Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare BPO by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Provider Service,
Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
CHINA
Chinese Healthcare Industry on a Growth Trajectory
Market Analytics
Table 22: China Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare BPO by
Type - Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: China Historic Review for Healthcare BPO by Type -
Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare BPO by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Provider Service,
Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare BPO
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Healthcare BPO by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare BPO by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare BPO
by Type - Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Healthcare BPO by Type -
Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare BPO by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Provider Service,
Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: France Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare BPO
by Type - Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: France Historic Review for Healthcare BPO by Type -
Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare BPO by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Provider Service,
Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare BPO
by Type - Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Healthcare BPO by Type -
Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare BPO by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Provider
Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare BPO by
Type - Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Healthcare BPO by Type -
Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare BPO by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Provider Service,
Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: UK Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare BPO by
Type - Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical
Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: UK Historic Review for Healthcare BPO by Type -
Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare BPO by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Provider Service, Payer
Service and Pharmaceutical Service for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 43: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare BPO by Type - Provider Service, Payer Service and
Pharmaceutical Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Healthcare BPO by
Type - Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical
Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare BPO
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Provider
Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Indian BPO Industry Revolutionizes Healthcare Sector
Market Analytics
Table 46: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare
BPO by Type - Provider Service, Payer Service and
Pharmaceutical Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Healthcare BPO by
Type - Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical
Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare BPO
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Provider
Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 49: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare BPO by Type - Provider Service, Payer Service and
Pharmaceutical Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Rest of World Historic Review for Healthcare BPO by
Type - Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical
Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare BPO
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Provider
Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 61
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798721/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________