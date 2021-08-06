Global Healthcare BPO Market to Reach US$449.8 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare BPO Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798721/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$449.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Provider Service, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.1% CAGR to reach US$158.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Payer Service segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.2% share of the global Healthcare BPO market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Healthcare BPO market in the U.S. is estimated at US$73.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.63% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$77.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$77.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Pharmaceutical Service Segment Corners a 49.1% Share in 2020



In the global Pharmaceutical Service segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$97.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$167.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$51.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 61 Featured)



Accenture Plc

Boehringer Ingelheim

Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.

Conduent, Inc.

Covance, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

EXLService Holdings, Inc.

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Genpact Limited

HCL Technologies Limited

Infosys BPM Limited

IQVIA

Lonza Group AG

PAREXEL International Corp.

Syneos Health

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Wipro Limited

WNS Global Services Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798721/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Outlook

Segment Review



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Accenture Plc (Ireland)

Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)

Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc. (USA)

Conduent, Inc. (USA)

Covance, Inc. (USA)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (USA)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (USA)

EXLService Holdings, Inc. (USA)

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (USA)

Genpact Limited (India)

HCL Technologies Limited (India)

Infosys BPM Limited (India)

IQVIA (USA)

Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

PAREXEL International Corp. (USA)

Syneos Health (USA)

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)

Wipro Limited (India)

WNS Global Services Ltd. (India)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Healthcare Costs to Drive Inclination towards BPO

Services

EXHIBIT 1: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2018 and 2030

EXHIBIT 2: Aging Population Burdens an Already Strained

Healthcare System: Global Population Statistics for the 65+

Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 3: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select

Countries for 2018

Regulatory Challenges Inflate the Demand for Healthcare BPO

ICD-10 Coding Standards and Impending Adoption of ICD-11

Standards: Potential for BPO Providers

With Many Benefits of Cloud Computing, ?The Cloud? Comes With a

Silver Lining for BPO Service Providers Struggling to Remain

Cost Competitive in the Era of Value Based Care

EXHIBIT 4: Inherent Advantages of Cloud Computing Make ?The

Cloud? a Game Changer in the Healthcare BPO Industry: Benefits

of Cloud Measured in % Efficiency Improvements & Cost

Reduction

Revenue Cycle Management Outsourcing Maximize Revenue

Collection Operations

EXHIBIT 5: Global Market for Revenue Cycle Management: Revenues

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Reimbursement Changes Amplify Demand

Rise in Healthcare Industry Consolidation Boosts Growth

Opportunities

Select M&A Deals Involving Large Healthcare Firms

Healthcare BPO Market for Pharma Sector

EXHIBIT 6: Global Pharmaceutical R&D Spending (US$ Billion) for

the Years 2010 through 2020

Patent Cliffs in Pharma Industry Drive Dependence on BPO Providers

Major Pharma Drugs Losing Patents in 2019

Healthcare Analytics Services Address the Challenge of High

Data Volumes

Industry Witnesses a Surge in Near Shore Outsourcing



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare BPO by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Healthcare BPO by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare BPO by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Provider Service

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Provider Service by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Provider Service by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Payer Service by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Payer Service by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Payer Service by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical

Service by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Service by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Service

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Rise in Healthcare Costs Trigger the Need for Healthcare BPO

Services

Changing Regulations in the US: Implications for the Payer BPO

Market

EXHIBIT 7: Rising Healthcare Costs Drive Healthcare Reforms in

the US: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) for the

Period 2014-2019

EXHIBIT 8: Health Coverage in the US: Percentage Breakdown of

Number of Americans Covered by Source of Health Coverage for

the Years 2018 and 2028

EXHIBIT 9: Healthcare Reforms Lead to Reduced Uninsured

Population: Percentage of Uninsured Population for the Period

2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

EXHIBIT 10: Number of Medicare ACOs in the US for the Years

2012 through 2018

Market Analytics

Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare BPO by

Type - Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical

Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: USA Historic Review for Healthcare BPO by Type -

Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: USA 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare BPO by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Provider Service, Payer

Service and Pharmaceutical Service for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare BPO

by Type - Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical

Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: Canada Historic Review for Healthcare BPO by Type -

Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare BPO by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Provider Service,

Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare BPO by

Type - Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical

Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Healthcare BPO by Type -

Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare BPO by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Provider Service,

Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CHINA

Chinese Healthcare Industry on a Growth Trajectory

Market Analytics

Table 22: China Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare BPO by

Type - Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical

Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: China Historic Review for Healthcare BPO by Type -

Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare BPO by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Provider Service,

Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare BPO

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Healthcare BPO by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare BPO by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare BPO

by Type - Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical

Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Healthcare BPO by Type -

Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare BPO by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Provider Service,

Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: France Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare BPO

by Type - Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical

Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: France Historic Review for Healthcare BPO by Type -

Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare BPO by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Provider Service,

Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare BPO

by Type - Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical

Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Healthcare BPO by Type -

Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare BPO by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Provider

Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare BPO by

Type - Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical

Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Healthcare BPO by Type -

Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare BPO by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Provider Service,

Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: UK Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare BPO by

Type - Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical

Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: UK Historic Review for Healthcare BPO by Type -

Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare BPO by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Provider Service, Payer

Service and Pharmaceutical Service for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 43: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare BPO by Type - Provider Service, Payer Service and

Pharmaceutical Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Healthcare BPO by

Type - Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical

Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare BPO

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Provider

Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Indian BPO Industry Revolutionizes Healthcare Sector

Market Analytics

Table 46: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

BPO by Type - Provider Service, Payer Service and

Pharmaceutical Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Healthcare BPO by

Type - Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical

Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare BPO

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Provider

Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 49: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare BPO by Type - Provider Service, Payer Service and

Pharmaceutical Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Rest of World Historic Review for Healthcare BPO by

Type - Provider Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical

Service Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare BPO

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Provider

Service, Payer Service and Pharmaceutical Service for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 61

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798721/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________