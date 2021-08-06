Global GDPR Services Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GDPR Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798654/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 18.2% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.4% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 19.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $287.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.1% CAGR
The GDPR Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$287.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$233.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.9% and 16.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 102 Featured)
- Absolute Software Corp.
- Amazon Web Services
- Capgemini SE
- Hitachi Systems Security Inc.
- Informatica
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Iron Mountain Inc.
- Micro Focus International plc
- Microsoft Corp.
- Mimecast Ltd.
- NortonLifeLock Inc.
- OneTrust, LLC
- Oracle Corp.
- Proofpoint, Inc.
- Protegrity USA, Inc.
- SAP
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Swascan Srl
- Talend Inc.
- TrustArc
- Trustwave Holdings, Inc.
- Varonis
- Veritas
- Vox DataVista
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Forth New Line of Opportunities for
GDPR Compliance Solutions
EXHIBIT 1: Positive Impact of GDPR on Data Privacy by Select
Regions (in %)
GDPR: Privacy Law with Sharp Teeth to Safeguard Personal Data
EXHIBIT 2: Leading Causes of Distrust in Technology Industry:
(in %)
Key Articles Impacting Security Operations
Best Practices and Measures to Ensure Compliance to GDPR
CCPA: American Equivalent of GDPR
Pressing Need for Compliance Makes GDPR Services a Hyper-Growth
Market
Global GDPR Services Market: Outlook
Large Organizations to Lead Global Market by Organization Size:
Services Growing Faster than Solutions
Regional Analysis: Europe Remains at Forefront of GDPR Service
Adoption
EXHIBIT 3: World GDPR Market by Region (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
GDPR Impact on Marketing Firms: Mending Approaches to Data
Permission, Access and Compliance
EXHIBIT 4: Relevant of Emails Received by Internet Users Post-
GDPR Implementation (in %)
Measures to Ensure Compliance
Despite the Crushing Impact of COVID-19 Crisis, Manufacturing,
the Largest Sector to Remain an Important Revenue Generator
EXHIBIT 5: Security Threats Facing Industrial Companies:
Percentage of Companies Identifying Security as Major Concern
EXHIBIT 6: Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the
Period June 2019 to May 2020
EXHIBIT 7: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer
Future Expansion
EXHIBIT 8: Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies
(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023
Increase in Number of Connected Devices and Increasing IoT
Adoption: Key Growth Drivers
EXHIBIT 6: Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by
Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022
Migrating to Cloud Fuels Demand for GDPR Compliance
EXHIBIT 9: Cloud-Related Challenges: % of Companies Facing
Challenge by Company Size
E-Commerce Retailers Face Additional GDPR Burden
Telecom Industry Braces for Data Explosion from IoT Devices
Spurt in Online Collaboration Volumes Spur Bandwidth Needs
Worldwide Driving Compliance Needs
EXHIBIT 10: Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020
Rise of Mobile Communication Accelerates Telecom Sector to a
New Level, Generating Opportunities for GDPR
EXHIBIT 11: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total
Population: 2016-2021
Education Sector Revamps to Meet GDPR Mandates
Digital Entertainment Industry at the Crossroads
Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure to Enhance
Demand for GDPR Compliance
EXHIBIT 12: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023
Healthcare to Become Important GDPR Services Market in Long Term
Rise in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Presents
Opportunity for GDPR
Market Research and Compliance in the GDPR Era
Penalties and Fines for Non-Compliance
EXHIBIT 13: Largest GDPR Fines in ? Million
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 102
