Global GDPR Services Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2027

4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 18.2% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.4% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 19.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $287.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.1% CAGR



The GDPR Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$287.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$233.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.9% and 16.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 102 Featured)



Absolute Software Corp.

Amazon Web Services

Capgemini SE

Hitachi Systems Security Inc.

Informatica

International Business Machines Corp.

Iron Mountain Inc.

Micro Focus International plc

Microsoft Corp.

Mimecast Ltd.

NortonLifeLock Inc.

OneTrust, LLC

Oracle Corp.

Proofpoint, Inc.

Protegrity USA, Inc.

SAP

SAS Institute Inc.

Swascan Srl

Talend Inc.

TrustArc

Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

Varonis

Veritas

Vox DataVista







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Forth New Line of Opportunities for

GDPR Compliance Solutions

EXHIBIT 1: Positive Impact of GDPR on Data Privacy by Select

Regions (in %)

GDPR: Privacy Law with Sharp Teeth to Safeguard Personal Data

EXHIBIT 2: Leading Causes of Distrust in Technology Industry:

(in %)

Key Articles Impacting Security Operations

Best Practices and Measures to Ensure Compliance to GDPR

CCPA: American Equivalent of GDPR

Pressing Need for Compliance Makes GDPR Services a Hyper-Growth

Market

Global GDPR Services Market: Outlook

Large Organizations to Lead Global Market by Organization Size:

Services Growing Faster than Solutions

Regional Analysis: Europe Remains at Forefront of GDPR Service

Adoption

EXHIBIT 3: World GDPR Market by Region (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

GDPR Impact on Marketing Firms: Mending Approaches to Data

Permission, Access and Compliance

EXHIBIT 4: Relevant of Emails Received by Internet Users Post-

GDPR Implementation (in %)

Measures to Ensure Compliance

Despite the Crushing Impact of COVID-19 Crisis, Manufacturing,

the Largest Sector to Remain an Important Revenue Generator

EXHIBIT 5: Security Threats Facing Industrial Companies:

Percentage of Companies Identifying Security as Major Concern

EXHIBIT 6: Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the

Period June 2019 to May 2020

EXHIBIT 7: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer

Future Expansion

EXHIBIT 8: Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies

(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023

Increase in Number of Connected Devices and Increasing IoT

Adoption: Key Growth Drivers

EXHIBIT 6: Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by

Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022

Migrating to Cloud Fuels Demand for GDPR Compliance

EXHIBIT 9: Cloud-Related Challenges: % of Companies Facing

Challenge by Company Size

E-Commerce Retailers Face Additional GDPR Burden

Telecom Industry Braces for Data Explosion from IoT Devices

Spurt in Online Collaboration Volumes Spur Bandwidth Needs

Worldwide Driving Compliance Needs

EXHIBIT 10: Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020

Rise of Mobile Communication Accelerates Telecom Sector to a

New Level, Generating Opportunities for GDPR

EXHIBIT 11: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2021

Education Sector Revamps to Meet GDPR Mandates

Digital Entertainment Industry at the Crossroads

Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure to Enhance

Demand for GDPR Compliance

EXHIBIT 12: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023

Healthcare to Become Important GDPR Services Market in Long Term

Rise in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Presents

Opportunity for GDPR

Market Research and Compliance in the GDPR Era

Penalties and Fines for Non-Compliance

EXHIBIT 13: Largest GDPR Fines in ? Million



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 102

