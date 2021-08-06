BenchSci Announces Craig Newell as New Chief Architect Officer as it Broadens Biomedical AI Platform

Toronto, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenchSci, an emerging global leader in machine learning applications for novel medicine development, announced today that Principal Engineer Craig Newell has been promoted to Chief Architect Officer, effective August 1, 2021. Newell will provide technical vision and lead the team designing platform architecture solutions that help the world’s top pharmaceutical companies accelerate drug discovery.

Newell is an experienced technologist, accomplished engineering leader, and proven product architect with over 20 years of experience. His previous roles include Principal Engineer at VMware and Sun Microsystems. While working as Principal Engineer at BenchSci for the past year, he has guided the company's evolving technical architecture and implementations as well as mentored its growing team of engineers.

“In just one year with BenchSci, Craig has proven himself to be a gifted solutions architect, a trusted advisor, and a true leader,” says Liran Belenzon, CEO, BenchSci. “He leads the technical discussions around future innovations and provides counsel to our valued customers. He is a strong and mentoring leader to our growing team of engineers and will be an important part of building the next generation of BenchSci products. We are very lucky to have him as our colleague.”

Newell will be responsible for designing the architecture for BenchSci's AI-powered applications that decode unstructured scientific data to help scientists design and run more successful experiments.

“It’s been an honor mentoring the super talented engineering team here at BenchSci over the past year,” says Newell. “I am proud to be given this new opportunity to guide the team and evangelize our evolving offerings. Knowing that the results of our work will exponentially improve life-saving R&D is what drives me.”

Newell joins BenchSci’s senior leadership team of Eran Ben-Ari, Chief Platform Officer; Tom Leung, Chief Science Officer; Luigi Gentile, Chief Revenue Officer; Simon Smith, Chief Marketing Officer; and a soon to be named Chief People Officer.

About BenchSci

BenchSci’s vision is to bring novel medicine to patients 50% faster by 2025. We’re achieving it by empowering scientists with the world’s most advanced biomedical artificial intelligence to run more successful experiments. Backed by F-Prime, Gradient Ventures (Google’s AI fund), and Inovia Capital, our platform accelerates science at 15 top-20 pharmaceutical companies and over 4,300 leading research centers worldwide. We’re a CIX Top 10 Growth company, certified Great Place to Work®, and top-ranked company on Glassdoor. Learn more at www.benchsci.com.